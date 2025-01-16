Saif Ali Khan attacked: Actor out of danger post surgery, all family members safe

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is now out of danger and is currently in recovery after undergoing surgery. He was stabbed around 6 times by an unidentified man at his Bandra home. The incident took place in one of his son's room on late Thursday night.

According to a statement by his team, actor's family members are safe. They also stated that the doctors are monitoring the actor's progress as he recovers from his neuro and cosmetic surgery.

They added that the Mumbai Police is probing the incident. Of all the injuries he suffered, the deepest were close to the spine as well as on his neck.

Read full statement here

Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident.

We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police said the incident took place at around 2:30 am on Thursday. They further mentioned that the attacker might have been present inside the actor's house.

The police said that the CCTV footage from around 2 hours before the attack does not show anybody entering his housing society. Moreover, the society's security guard did not see anyone entering the society.

The police added that a female member of his team was also stabbed at his home.

She was admitted to a hospital and her condition was stable. 5 members of the actor's staff are being questioned for additional details by the Mumbai Police.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli told India Today that he has been in touch with people close to Saif's family and that he is stable and recovering. He also urged people to give the family space to process the incident.

Kohli, who directed Saif in Hum Tum, also highlighted the need for heightened security.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also arrived at the Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamta Bhatia-Anand were also seen at the hospital.

Moreover, Mumbai Police official and encounter specialist Daya Nayak was also spotted at Saif's residence in Bandra.