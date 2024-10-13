Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Gangster reportedly behind Baba Siddique’s murder, linked to attacks on Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala

In a shocking turn of events, well-known politician and social worker Baba Siddique was gunned down late last night in Mumbai's Bandra area by three assailants. The incident has sent shockwaves through the city and raised serious concerns about the safety and security of public figures.

Baba Siddique, a prominent member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was a respected figure in Mumbai's political and social circles. He was known for his charitable work and his efforts to uplift the underprivileged.

Following the tragic incident, Mumbai Police launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding Siddique's murder. Initial reports suggest that two assailants have been arrested and one is still absconding.

The police have confirmed that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is believed to be involved in the killing. Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated, is known for his extensive criminal network and has been linked to several high-profile crimes in the past.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Bishnoi, a notorious gangster and criminal figure, has been linked to several high-profile attacks in India, including those targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and singer Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi is believed to be the leader of a gang that operates primarily in northern India.

Lawrence Bishnoi, born in 1993 in Punjab, grew up in Abohar before moving to Chandigarh in 2010 to attend DAV College. In 2011, he joined the Panjab University Campus Students Council, where he met Goldy Brar. Their connection led them from university politics to criminal activities.

Bishnoi's gang has been involved in a variety of criminal activities, including extortion, murder, and drug trafficking. He is known for his connections to the underworld and his influence over criminal gangs in Punjab and Haryana.

One of Bishnoi's most high-profile targets has been Salman Khan. The actor has received multiple threats from Bishnoi's gang, and several attempts have been made on his life. In 2018, a man was arrested in connection with a plot to kill Khan, and Bishnoi was named as the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

Between 2010 and 2012, Lawrence Bishnoi started his involvement in criminal activities in Chandigarh, leading to multiple FIRs for serious offenses. He was acquitted in four of the seven cases filed, with three still ongoing. By 2013, Bishnoi had gained notoriety, being linked to several murders, including the killing of a winning candidate in the Government College elections in Muktsar. His gang soon expanded into liquor trafficking and arms smuggling, offering refuge and protection to other criminals.

A report by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed links between Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and pro-Khalistan groups, raising concerns about their potential involvement in politically motivated organized crime. Bishnoi first gained widespread attention in 2018 when his associate, Sampath Nehra, surveyed Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. Nehra admitted that he was instructed to kill Khan because of the actor’s role in the Black Buck poaching case. During a court appearance in Jodhpur, Bishnoi made headlines by issuing a direct threat, saying, "Salman Khan will be killed here in Jodhpur."

On April 14, 2023, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence by two men on a motorcycle. Mumbai Police linked the attack to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, which allegedly hired the shooters. Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's Murder Lawrence Bishnoi’s name gained fresh attention in 2022 when Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Mansa, Punjab. Goldy Brar, an associate of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing, revealing it was carried out in collaboration with Bishnoi, even though he was in Tihar Jail at the time. After Moosewala’s murder, Delhi Police took Bishnoi into custody for questioning.

Concerned for his safety, Bishnoi filed a plea with the Delhi High Court for protection, but he later withdrew it. Rght-wing leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead at his home in Jaipur. Chilling footage revealed the assailants having tea with Gogamedi before opening fire. Rohit Godara, a member of Bishnoi’s gang, later took responsibility for the assassination on social media. Bishnoi associate Sampath Nehra was caught conducting surveillance of Salman Khan’s residence, threatening the actor because of his involvement in a poaching case. Bishnoi issued a direct threat, stating, “Salman Khan will be killed here in Jodhpur... Then, he will know who we really are.”