Samsung workers union registered at Tamil Nadu plant

Workers at the Samsung plant in Tamil Nadu have finally managed to get their trade union registered. The Tamil Nadu Labour department on Monday formally registered the Samsung India Thozhilalargal Sangam under the Trade Unions’ Act, 1926.



Over 1,000 workers of Samsung India at Sriperumbadur had been on strike since September 7, 2024, for 37 days seeking recognition of their newly formed union Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) as well as higher pay and benefits and better working conditions.



“CITU congratulates the fighting Samsung Workers and the CITU State Committee of Tamil Nadu for this grand victory,” said a statement.



The striking workers had also rejected a settlement offer from Samsung with a wage increase as it did not include the recognition of their union. CITU had also written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urging him to intervene and uphold the workers right to unionisation.



The Centre too had been keeping a close watch on the issue although labour is on the concurrent list of the Constitution. Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya had written to the Tamil Nadu CM requesting him to intervene in the strike.



Finally, the Madras High Court in December had intervened and directed the Registrar of Trade Unions to decide on the application for registration of the trade union in June last year. The registration was given to the union on the last day of the six weeks allotted by the High Court.



The strike was finally called off on October 16 and workers resumed work from October 17.



The long strike at Samsung had raised concerns amongst trade unions over the difficult working conditions of workers while several others had voiced apprehension that it could impact the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination to foreign investors.



At the time, a report by GTRI had noted that the Samsung strike in Tamil Nadu risked repeating Nokia's collapse a decade ago and was casting doubt on India’s ability to maintain stable manufacturing operations. Tamil Nadu accounts for about 34% of India’s electronics exports, making it a crucial region for the country’s manufacturing sector.