Sandeshkhali row: CBI creates dedicated email for victims to report cases

Sandeshkhali row: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has created a dedicated email ID to take complaints of crimes against women and land-grabbing in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. The CBI will also publicise the email ID and put up public notices in vernacular dailies for the awareness of the citizens.

Related Articles

“In pursuance of the order dated 10.04.2024 passed by the Division bench of the Hon’able Calcutta High Court, CBI has created a dedicated email ID “sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in” on which the complaints of the persons of Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, regarding crime against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged,” stated CBI in a notification.

“The District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas has also been requested to give adequate publicity of the said e-mail ID in the locality and also issue a public notice in the vernacular dailies having a wide circulation in the areas as per the Hon’ble High Court’s order,” it said.

This move comes after the Calcutta High Court ordered a probe into the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabs. Some women have accused local Trinamool Congress leaders of sexually harassing them.

The court had asked CBI to create a portal/email ID to receive complaints, and to publicise the same. It said that considering the complexity of the matter, an impartial investigation is necessary. The court also asked the state government to support the agency in-charge of the investigation.

The court bestowed the power of enquiring everyone, including common people, government departments, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and asked it to file a comprehensive report.



