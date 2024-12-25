‘Atishi will be arrested in a fake case soon’: Arvind Kejriwal claims; calls for presser at 12pm

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi would soon be arrested in a fake case. He has called for a press conference at 12 pm on December 25. Kejriwal said that raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders soon.

“These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders. I will hold a press conference on this today at 12 o'clock,” said Kejriwal.

महिला सम्मान योजना और संजीवनी योजना से ये लोग बुरी तरह से बौखला गए हैं।



अगले कुछ दिनों में फ़र्ज़ी केस बनाकर आतिशी जी को गिरफ्तार करने का इन्होंने प्लान बनाया है



उसके पहले “आप” के सीनियर नेताओं पर रेड की जायेंगी



आज 12 बजे इस पर प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करूँगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 25, 2024

Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, inspired by Maharashtra's Ladli Behna Yojana, eligible women are set to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000. Arvind Kejriwal assured that this amount will be increased to Rs 2,100 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is re-elected. The Sanjeevani Yojana aims to provide free healthcare for Delhi residents aged 60 and above. This scheme will cover medical expenses for senior citizens in both government and private hospitals.

Kejriwal said women do not have to go anywhere for registration and that volunteers would visit homes for the completion of the process. The Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department has issued public notices in newspapers for the registration of the Mahila Samman and the Sanjeevani schemes.

Separately, the Supreme Court extended its stay on the defamation proceedings against Atishi and Kejriwal, based on a case filed by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar. BJP leader Rajiv Babbar's counsel requested more time to file a reply in the case. The court had earlier sought responses from the Delhi government and Babbar regarding the plea. The AAP leaders had made remarks about alleged deletion of voters' names, which Babbar claims damaged the BJP's reputation. The Delhi High Court had found the remarks prima facie defamatory, stating they were intended to vilify the BJP for political gain.