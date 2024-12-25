scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
‘Atishi will be arrested in a fake case soon’: Arvind Kejriwal claims; calls for presser at 12pm

Feedback

‘Atishi will be arrested in a fake case soon’: Arvind Kejriwal claims; calls for presser at 12pm

Arvind Kejriwal has called for a press conference at 12 pm on December 25. He said that raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders soon. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Arvind Kejriwal claims Delhi CM Atishi would soon be arrested Arvind Kejriwal claims Delhi CM Atishi would soon be arrested

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi would soon be arrested in a fake case. He has called for a press conference at 12 pm on December 25. Kejriwal said that raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders soon. 

Related Articles

“These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders. I will hold a press conference on this today at 12 o'clock,” said Kejriwal. 

Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, inspired by Maharashtra's Ladli Behna Yojana, eligible women are set to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000. Arvind Kejriwal assured that this amount will be increased to Rs 2,100 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is re-elected. The Sanjeevani Yojana aims to provide free healthcare for Delhi residents aged 60 and above. This scheme will cover medical expenses for senior citizens in both government and private hospitals.

Kejriwal said women do not have to go anywhere for registration and that volunteers would visit homes for the completion of the process. The Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department has issued public notices in newspapers for the registration of the Mahila Samman and the Sanjeevani schemes.

Separately, the Supreme Court extended its stay on the defamation proceedings against Atishi and Kejriwal, based on a case filed by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar. BJP leader Rajiv Babbar's counsel requested more time to file a reply in the case. The court had earlier sought responses from the Delhi government and Babbar regarding the plea. The AAP leaders had made remarks about alleged deletion of voters' names, which Babbar claims damaged the BJP's reputation. The Delhi High Court had found the remarks prima facie defamatory, stating they were intended to vilify the BJP for political gain.

Published on: Dec 25, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement