Satya Niketan building collapse: Students flee from another PG in Delhi after building develops cracks

The students, including those from Delhi University’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, said visible cracks, leakage and other structural problems had raised concerns over their safety. They were subsequently shifted to their college, where temporary accommodation was arranged in a convention hall and classrooms with mattresses and basic facilities, as mentioned in a report in India Today.

Advertisement

Students said cracks had appeared at several places in the building, with those living in the basement becoming increasingly concerned. One student said the basement had “a lot of cracks” and was in worse condition.

MUST READ | Delhi building collapse: Satya Niketan hostel operator ran seven facilities, paid ₹1 lakh a month on lease

According to the students, the PG management initially told them the cracks were not serious and had existed for some time. However, after a portion of the wall fell, and amid heightened concern following the Satya Niketan collapse, they decided to leave.

Police reached the premises after students raised concerns and helped them vacate the building.

Students said they had paid around ₹12,000 as a security deposit and ₹7,500 in monthly rent, with food costing an additional ₹4,000 through a separate mess. One student said he had moved into the PG about a month earlier and had noticed leakage and cracks, particularly in the basement.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | 'High prices, poor infrastructure': Netizens seek regulation of PG business after Satya Niketan building collapse

Professor Ram Shiromani Mishra, whom students approached after noticing the cracks, said some of the cracks appeared to have been covered with wall putty.

Students have also raised questions over whether the PG had a licence or had undergone a structural audit. One student alleged that there was no licence or audit despite residents asking for the PG licence.

They alleged that other PGs and flats used as student accommodation may also lack adequate safety checks, with structural gaps and cracks sometimes concealed using putty. Students also claimed flats were being converted into PG-style accommodation by adding beds, allowing owners to charge ₹10,000-₹12,000 per bed, with food, electricity and water sometimes charged separately.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Licencing, cap on rent, CCTV cameras: Delhi plans to regulate PGs after Satya Niketan building collapse

The students are demanding comprehensive inspections of PGs and flats used as student accommodation, including structural audits, licence verification and written fitness certificates. They also sought a 24x7 helpline for students facing accommodation-related problems and more college hostels.

Assistant Professor Ravindra Singh said the college had been informed about the cracks and arranged temporary accommodation after students shared videos showing the building’s condition. The arrangements will continue until the students find alternative accommodation. “Some students informed our principal that there were issues with a PG and that there were cracks in the building. They showed us videos and requested that arrangements be made for the students,” Singh said.

For the displaced students, however, the immediate challenge remains finding affordable accommodation they can be confident is safe.