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Delhi building collapse: Satya Niketan hostel operator ran seven facilities, paid ₹1 lakh a month on lease

Delhi building collapse: Satya Niketan hostel operator ran seven facilities, paid ₹1 lakh a month on lease

Delhi building collapse: Police said repair work was underway in the basement even on the day of the collapse to address waterlogging and seepage, while a shop on the ground floor was being extended.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 1:07 PM IST
Delhi building collapse: Satya Niketan hostel operator ran seven facilities, paid ₹1 lakh a month on leaseDelhi Satya Niketan building collapse: PG operator paid Rs 1 lakh on lease

Delhi building collapse: The operator of the five-storey hostel building in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan that collapsed on Sunday had reportedly taken the property on lease for ₹1 lakh a month in August last year and rented rooms to students, police said. The operator, Sudhanshu, was arrested on Wednesday.

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According to a report in The Indian Express, police said Sudhanshu was allegedly running around seven facilities in the vicinity under the banner of Hostel Daze. The collapsed PG had eight rooms with 16 beds spread across four floors.

The arrests came amid a probe into repair and construction work being carried out at the building. Police arrested contractor Sanoj from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on Tuesday, alleging that he was carrying out repair and construction work in the basement and on the ground floor despite knowing that the building was “weak”.

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Police said repair work was underway in the basement even on the day of the collapse to address waterlogging and seepage, while a shop on the ground floor was being extended. An officer said the building may not have had adequate support and the work in the basement and ground floor “might have” contributed to the collapse.

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Building owner Hariram Gupta, 81, his wife Urmila Gupta, 75, and their son Mahesh Gupta, 52, were arrested on Monday.

During questioning, Mahesh, who remains in police custody, allegedly told investigators that he supervised the building’s maintenance on behalf of his parents, as per the report. He said repair work was being carried out in the basement because waste had accumulated following monsoon showers. Repair and extension work was also allegedly underway on the commercially used ground floor.

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According to police, Mahesh said the family learnt about the collapse from local residents and then left their home for his in-laws’ house in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

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The FIR includes charges related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligent conduct during construction or repair of buildings, and acts endangering life or personal safety.

The FIR said a preliminary local inquiry found that additional floors had allegedly been constructed and further construction was underway. It also alleged that Hariram knew the foundation could not safely bear the additional weight but proceeded to earn money despite the potential risk to occupants.

Police records show the collapse occurred around 1 pm, while a PCR call was received at about 1:34 pm.

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 1:05 PM IST
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