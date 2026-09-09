Licencing, cap on rent, CCTV cameras: Delhi plans to regulate PGs after Satya Niketan building collapse

Delhi building collapse: The Delhi government has proposed new regulations for paying guest accommodations after the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan that housed students. The new regulations mandate rent regulation, CCTV cameras, registration etc.

The 'Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Welfare Bill' would bring PG accommodations in major educational hubs in the capital city including Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Rajendra Nagar and North Campus of Delhi University under a formal regulatory system.