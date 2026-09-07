Satya Niketan collapse: CM Rekha Gupta orders immediate sealing of unauthorised 5th floors across Delhi

"Immediate sealing of buildings with unauthorised fifth floors has been ordered across Delhi. Nearby PGs and buildings are also being thoroughly inspected. Strict action, including sealing, will be taken against violations," Gupta said.

MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer have been suspended with immediate effect following the tragic Satya Niketan incident.



The building owner has been arrested.



Immediate sealing of buildings with… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 7, 2026

She also said that the MCD Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineer, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Engineer have been suspended with immediate effect.

The building owner has also been arrested.

The Delhi Government has taken the matter with utmost seriousness, the chief minister said, adding that anyone found guilty or responsible will not be spared.

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Don't Miss: Additional floors without permission, repair work in basement, no second exit: Satya Niketan building under probe

Five officials suspended

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended five officials pending disciplinary proceedings over the Satya Niketan collapse. The suspended officials include South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan, and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar.

The suspension orders were issued with immediate effect by the MCD Vigilance Department on the directions of the civic body’s commissioner under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959.

The officials will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules. The orders were signed by Deputy Law Officer (Vigilance) Nand Kishore.

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Building Owner Arrested

The owner of the collapsed building, Hariram Gupta, was apprehended from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi area on Monday, Delhi Police said.

The development came after a massive search operation involving 10 teams was launched to trace him.

An officer said, "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Further examination is ongoing in connection with the case."

The decades-old five-storey building, which housed a boys’ hostel, collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Seven people have died so far, while several others were rescued from the debris. Search and rescue operations entered their second day on Monday as agencies continued efforts to determine whether anyone else remained trapped.