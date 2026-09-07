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Shyam Metalics shares rise 2% as August sales data signal strong growth

Shyam Metalics shares rise 2% as August sales data signal strong growth

Shyam Metalics said there has been an increase of 27.97% in sales volumes, whereas the realizations have increased by 23.44% on a YoY basis.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 3:29 PM IST
Shyam Metalics shares rise 2% as August sales data signal strong growth Shyam Metalics' stainless steel sales volumes rose 16.44 per cent YoY to 10,920 metric tonnes in August.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd reported strong sales growth across most of its key product segments in August, with volumes of carbon steel flat products more than doubling YoY. Shares of the company jumped as much as 1.78 per cent in Monday's trade to hit a high of Rs 1,085 apiece on BSE over its previous close of Rs 1,066.05. The stock had opened at Rs 1,057.05.

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August sales

Sales volumes of carbon steel flat products surged 114.14 per cent YoY to 29,262 metric tonnes in August, compared with 13,665 metric tonnes in the year-ago period. Volumes also rose 42.81 per cent from July. Average realisation increased 13.87 per cent YoY to Rs 82,395 per metric tonne, although it declined 4.56 per cent month-on-month.

The company's metallics sales volumes rose 27.97 per cent YoY to 3,34,957 metric tonnes in August from 2,61,747 metric tonnes a year earlier. On a monthly basis, volumes increased 14 per cent. Average realisation rose 8.73 per cent YoY to Rs 20,039 per metric tonne.

Stainless steel, speciality alloys sales

Shyam Metalics' stainless steel sales volumes rose 16.44 per cent YoY to 10,920 metric tonnes in August. Average realisation increased 45.51 per cent to Rs 1,83,032 per metric tonne. On a monthly basis, volumes increased 19.36 per cent, while realisation rose 2.21 per cent.

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Sales of speciality alloys increased 27.97 per cent YoY to 19,002 metric tonnes, while average realisation rose 23.44 per cent to Rs 1,11,788 per metric tonne. Compared with July, volumes increased 9.16 per cent, while realisation declined 0.79 per cent.

"There has been an increase of 27.97% in sales volumes, whereas the realizations have increased by 23.44% on a YoY basis," the company said in its sales release.

Aluminium foil business

Aluminium foil sales volumes rose 27.41 per cent YoY to 1,915 metric tonnes in August, while average realisation increased 21.17 per cent to Rs 4,85,471 per metric tonne. On a monthly basis, volumes grew 3.22 per cent, though realisation declined 4.27 per cent.

The company also said its aluminium foil plant at Sambalpur, commissioned in July 2026 with a capacity of0.018 million tonnes per annum, has achieved stable operations and is progressing well.

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Carbon steel, metallics

Carbon steel long-product sales volumes rose 2.76 per cent YoY to 1,42,897 metric tonnes in August, while average realisation increased 2.54 per cent to Rs 42,679 per metric tonne. On a monthly basis, volumes declined 7.02 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 3:29 PM IST
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