Will the US increase H-1B visa fee to $200,000? Here’s what we know

According to a report in USA Today, the proposal follows a sharp decline in applications from abroad after the introduction of the $100,000 payment. USCIS reported only 85 applicants filed during the first five months under that payment, generating $8.5 million before the policy was blocked in court. However, the number of applicants fell by 87%, resulting in $28 million less revenue during that period.

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The H-1B programme allows US employers to hire foreign workers for specialised jobs in technology, engineering, healthcare and research. The annual cap is 85,000, including 65,000 regular slots and 20,000 for workers with a master's degree or higher from US institutions. The new fee would apply to cap-subject petitions but not to cap-exempt petitions filed by universities and certain research organisations. Employers, not the workers, would pay the fee.

Despite the initial $100,000 fee, the programme remained popular, with new visas distributed by lottery. Tech companies, healthcare organisations and universities continue to hire foreign workers at earlier fee levels ranging from $2,000 to $5,000. Universities and nonprofit research centres outside the cap also employ tens of thousands of foreign workers.

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The fee proposal has sparked debate. Some technology professionals and IT workers support the increase, arguing it would reduce competition from foreign labour. However, immigration advocates and institutions warn the higher fees could harm staffing, research and innovation.

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Major technology companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta are among the largest users of H-1B visas. Universities and research institutions also rely heavily on the visa category, employing thousands of faculty members and researchers on H-1B visas.

Healthcare organisations have expressed concern about the impact on staffing and research. Foreign-trained doctors and medical professionals form a significant part of the clinical workforce, especially in rural and underserved areas. Higher fees could worsen physician shortages and strain healthcare systems.

The earlier $100,000 payment is currently tied up in litigation. A US District Judge ruled it unlawful, but the government is appealing. The Justice Department argues the payment is a regulatory measure, not a tax.