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'Saving on catering charges': 25-30% of passengers are opting out of IRCTC meals

'Saving on catering charges': 25-30% of passengers are opting out of IRCTC meals

The trend marked a change from IRCTC's earlier catering model, when passengers were more likely to opt in

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 2:07 PM IST
'Saving on catering charges': 25-30% of passengers are opting out of IRCTC mealsMore Train Passengers Are Opting Out Of IRCTC Meals

More train passengers are choosing to skip catering charges when booking tickets through IRCTC.

The railway PSU estimated that around 25% to 30% may be opting out of the food services.

IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Himalian disclosed the trend during the company's Q1 FY27 earnings call. He, however, cautioned that the figure was an offhand estimate and had not been independently verified.

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"Opt-out is around 25% to 30%, but this figure will be confirmed. This is an offhand figure I am giving for opt-out," Himalian told analysts.

He initially put the opt-out rate at around 15% to 30% before giving the narrower 25%-30% range when asked specifically about the prepaid mix.

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Himalian said the trend marked a change from IRCTC's earlier catering model, when passengers were more likely to opt in. "Earlier, it was more of opt-in. So, people have started opting out and saving the catering charges," he said.

He presented the shift as an expansion of passenger choice rather than an indication of widespread dissatisfaction with the food.

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300-500 Complaints A Day

The chairman said complaints remained low compared with the scale of IRCTC's catering operations.

The company serves around 58 crore meals a year, or roughly 18 lakh meals a day. It receives around 300 to 500 complaints daily, which Himalian put at about 0.0008% of meals supplied.

He said many complaints were also unrelated to food quality. These included requests for additional water or baby food, as well as feedback about staff behaviour.

IRCTC is also expanding its food-ordering options for passengers.

The IRCTC MD said eCatering has grown from around 1.25 lakh meals a day to more than 1.6 lakh meals.

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The newer e-Pantry service is now available on more than 50 trains, with plans to expand it to around 100 trains.

Under the e-Pantry model, passengers can order food from vendors travelling on the same train through a mobile app or QR code. Himalian said the system is designed to prevent overcharging.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 2:07 PM IST
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