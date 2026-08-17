Govt to soon announce high-level committee on banking: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

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Once the committee forms its recommendations and views, the government will be ready to press the button to rev up the Indian economy, she said, referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The committee is expected to deliberate on deposit mobilisation, banking for youth, investment cycle, agriculture infrastructure, priority sector lending, global capacity centres (GCC), and reimagining credit card business. These themes were zeroed in on by the Finance Minister said the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

"I must credit the Department of Financial Services for having worked on the seven different topics that shall be important to take the banking and financial sector forward," Sitharaman said.

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The committee was first proposed in the Union Budget 2026-27. Sitharaman announced plans for a high-level committee on banking to review the sector and align it with India’s growth plan.