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Govt to soon announce high-level committee on banking: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Govt to soon announce high-level committee on banking: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Once the committee forms its recommendations and views, the government will be ready to press the button to rev up the Indian economy, said FM Sitharaman.

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani and Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Govt to soon announce high-level committee on banking: FM Nirmala SitharamanFM Nirmala Sitharaman said high-level banking committee to be formed

The government will soon announce a high-level committee on banking, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the first day of the PSB Confluence 2026 in New Delhi.

The minister said there cannot be a better time to talk about banking, she said, referring to the sector’s improved asset quality as justification. "There couldn't have been a better time to talk about banking for Viksit Bharat, especially for the journey that all of you have gone through, come out of it without the recognition of difficulties and coming out towards the root of reform," she said.

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Once the committee forms its recommendations and views, the government will be ready to press the button to rev up the Indian economy, she said, referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The committee is expected to deliberate on deposit mobilisation, banking for youth, investment cycle, agriculture infrastructure, priority sector lending, global capacity centres (GCC), and reimagining credit card business. These themes were zeroed in on by the Finance Minister said the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

"I must credit the Department of Financial Services for having worked on the seven different topics that shall be important to take the banking and financial sector forward," Sitharaman said.

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The committee was first proposed in the Union Budget 2026-27. Sitharaman announced plans for a high-level committee on banking to review the sector and align it with India’s growth plan.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 12:59 PM IST
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