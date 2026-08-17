Govt to soon announce high-level committee on banking: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government will soon announce a high-level committee on banking, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the first day of the PSB Confluence 2026 in New Delhi.
The minister said there cannot be a better time to talk about banking, she said, referring to the sector’s improved asset quality as justification. "There couldn't have been a better time to talk about banking for Viksit Bharat, especially for the journey that all of you have gone through, come out of it without the recognition of difficulties and coming out towards the root of reform," she said.