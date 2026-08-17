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‘AI is crying in the corner’: Goa man uses ChatGPT to find lost clogs at Ujjain temple, Internet reacts

‘AI is crying in the corner’: Goa man uses ChatGPT to find lost clogs at Ujjain temple, Internet reacts

The unusual incident was shared on Instagram by Shubhang Borkar, who posted a video showing how he used ChatGPT to search through rows of footwear outside the temple

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 1:56 PM IST
‘AI is crying in the corner’: Goa man uses ChatGPT to find lost clogs at Ujjain temple, Internet reactsGoa man loses his clogs at Ujjain temple, uses ChatGPT to spot them in shoe pile

A Goa-based man turned to artificial intelligence after losing his clogs outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, and ChatGPT helped him locate the missing footwear in a crowded pile.

The unusual incident was shared on Instagram by Shubhang Borkar, who posted a video showing how he used ChatGPT to search through rows of footwear outside the temple. The incident has since caught the attention of social media users, who were amused by the unexpected use of AI for such an everyday problem.

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How ChatGPT helped find the missing clogs

According to the video, Borkar found it difficult to identify his pair among the large number of shoes and slippers left outside the temple. Instead of manually checking every pair, he decided to use ChatGPT's image-analysis capabilities. He first recorded the footwear racks and uploaded the video to ChatGPT. He also provided a separate photograph showing what his clogs looked like and asked the AI to identify them among the footwear.

Borkar continued sharing photographs of different sections of the racks. After analysing the images, ChatGPT directed him towards a particular area on the right side of the rack, around the middle of the pile. Borkar checked the suggested spot and found that the pair was indeed his. He later told ChatGPT that the two had made a "good team."

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Social media reaction

The incident quickly became a humorous example of how people are finding increasingly unconventional uses for AI tools.

One user wrote, "Best use of free will"

Another user wrote, "I didn't kw we can use ChatGPT this way too!"

Third user wrote, "AI is crying in the corner"

Forth user commented, "Chatgpt be like "Meri Shaktiyon ka galat istemal ho rha hai maa"

Another user commented, "ChatGPT can you please find my soulmate in this world please!!!!!!"

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 17, 2026 1:56 PM IST
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