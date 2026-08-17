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WhatsApp makes photos, videos and stickers easier to find: Here’s what’s coming to your chats

WhatsApp makes photos, videos and stickers easier to find: Here’s what’s coming to your chats

WhatsApp is testing a small but useful chat list change that could help you spot shared photos, videos and stickers faster, without searching through multiple conversations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 12:52 PM IST
WhatsApp makes photos, videos and stickers easier to find: Here’s what’s coming to your chats WhatsApp is testing media previews that make photos, videos and stickers easier to spot in chats.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that could make it easier to identify media shared across conversations without opening each chat. The messaging platform is rolling out media previews in the chat list for select Android beta users, showing small thumbnails alongside labels such as Photo, Video and Sticker.

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The update is currently available to some users running WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.32.11 and is being gradually expanded. The change gives users a quick visual indication of the latest media shared in a conversation, potentially making it easier to find a particular photo, video or sticker from the main chat list.

What is changing on WhatsApp

The change focuses on how media messages are represented within the Chats tab. Previously, the latest media message could appear as a simple text indicator under the contact or group name. With the new design, the chat list gets a more visual treatment, allowing the latest media to stand out from regular text conversations.

Must Read: WhatsApp may soon let you personalise iPhone chats with animated wallpapers and new chat themes

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The previews cover different types of media, including photos, videos and stickers. Photos and videos can be identified through their thumbnails, while stickers also receive a visual preview. The existing media labels remain alongside the previews, allowing users to identify the type of content at a glance.

WhatsApp is making the feature available gradually. This means even users enrolled in the beta programme may not see the change immediately, as access depends on the ongoing rollout.

Why the new media previews could be useful

The change is relatively small, but it could make the chat list more informative, particularly for users who receive media across several conversations.

Must Read: Searching for that one WhatsApp message? iPhone users may soon have an easier way to find it

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Previously, the chat list could indicate that the latest message was a photo without showing the image itself. If multiple chats contain recent photos, users have to open individual conversations to check which image was shared.

The new thumbnails provide an additional visual cue directly in the chat list. This could make it easier to locate a recent image, video or sticker when several conversations have received media messages.

The feature could be particularly useful for people managing multiple personal, family or work chats where photos and other media are frequently exchanged.

When will everyone get the feature?

For now, the media previews are available to select WhatsApp beta users on Android. The feature is being rolled out gradually, so availability may vary even among users running the supported beta version.

WhatsApp has not confirmed when the feature will become available to all users. Those who do not see the previews yet may therefore have to wait for a future update as the rollout expands.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 12:52 PM IST
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