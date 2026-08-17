Census 2027: Here is the full list of 40 questions you may be asked

The MHA notified the questions under Section 8(1) of the Census Act, 1948.
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Census 2027: Personal And Family Details
According to the MHA notification, the Household Schedule will include the following questions:
Name of the person
Relationship to head
Sex
Date of Birth and Age (in completed years)
Current Marital Status
Age at Marriage (in completed years)
Spouse Name
Nationality as declared
Religion
Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Caste
Father’s Particulars
Mother’s Particulars
Disability
Education And Employment
Mother Tongue and other languages known
Literacy and digital literacy status
Status of attendance in educational institution
Highest educational level attained and Stream/Discipline
Worked any time during last year
Category of economic activity
Occupation
Nature of industry, trade or service
Class of worker
Non-economic activity (for marginal, semi-marginal and non-worker)
Seeking or available for work (for marginal, semi-marginal and non-worker)
Travel to place of work
Migration And Residence
Birth place
Place of last residence
Reason for migration
Duration of stay in this village/town since last migration
Permanent Residential Address
Children And Other Details
Number of children surviving at present (for currently married, widowed, divorced and separated women only)
Number of children ever born alive (for currently married, widowed, divorced and separated women only)
Number of children born alive during last one year (for currently married women only)
Place of Covid-19 Vaccination
Total number of Bank Accounts
Mobile Number (if available)
Aadhaar Number (if available)
Voter ID Number (if available)
Passport Number (if Indian Passport holder)
Availability of Driving License
The MHA said census officers may ask these questions within the local areas for which they have been appointed to collect information through the Household Schedule for Census 2027.