Census 2027: Here is the full list of 40 questions you may be asked

The MHA notified the questions under Section 8(1) of the Census Act, 1948.

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Census 2027: Personal And Family Details

According to the MHA notification, the Household Schedule will include the following questions:

Name of the person

Relationship to head

Sex

Date of Birth and Age (in completed years)

Current Marital Status

Age at Marriage (in completed years)

Spouse Name

Nationality as declared

Religion

Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Caste

Father’s Particulars

Mother’s Particulars

Disability

Education And Employment

Mother Tongue and other languages known

Literacy and digital literacy status

Status of attendance in educational institution

Highest educational level attained and Stream/Discipline

Worked any time during last year

Category of economic activity

Occupation

Nature of industry, trade or service

Class of worker

Non-economic activity (for marginal, semi-marginal and non-worker)

Seeking or available for work (for marginal, semi-marginal and non-worker)

Travel to place of work

Migration And Residence

Birth place

Place of last residence

Reason for migration

Duration of stay in this village/town since last migration

Permanent Residential Address

Children And Other Details

Number of children surviving at present (for currently married, widowed, divorced and separated women only)

Number of children ever born alive (for currently married, widowed, divorced and separated women only)

Number of children born alive during last one year (for currently married women only)

Place of Covid-19 Vaccination

Total number of Bank Accounts

Mobile Number (if available)

Aadhaar Number (if available)

Voter ID Number (if available)

Passport Number (if Indian Passport holder)

Availability of Driving License

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The MHA said census officers may ask these questions within the local areas for which they have been appointed to collect information through the Household Schedule for Census 2027.

