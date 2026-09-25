SBI announces ATM charge waiver during bank strike; UPI, NEFT, RTGS services to continue

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SBI waives ATM charges

According to SBI's announcement, ATM transaction charges will be waived for transactions made through ATMs of any bank in the country between September 28 and September 30.

This means SBI customers can use another bank's ATM during the three days for their cash requirements without incurring the applicable ATM transaction charges covered under the waiver.

The move comes ahead of the proposed three-day strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). Bank unions have announced the strike for September 28-30 amid their pending demands, including the implementation of a five-day banking week.

SBI banking services to remain accessible

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In its X post, SBI said: “Banking doesn’t stop. Your needs don’t have to wait.” The bank highlighted that customers would continue to have access to ATMs, YONO, internet banking, mobile banking, WhatsApp banking and its 24x7 contact centre during the proposed strike period.

Banking doesn’t stop. Your needs don’t have to wait.



Even during the proposed strike period, SBI continues to keep essential banking services accessible through ATMs, YONO, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, WhatsApp Banking and 24×7 Contact Centre services.



For Seamless… pic.twitter.com/P1FTsjtSws — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 24, 2026

Customers can also use digital payment and fund-transfer services such as UPI, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS, subject to applicable service conditions and transaction limits.

ALSO READ: Cash, UPI, ATM or branch? What changes when banks go on strike

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SBI branches to remain open on September 27

SBI has also announced that its branches will remain open and function normally on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

The government has directed all Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to operate on September 27 ahead of the proposed strike. The Reserve Bank of India has also approved the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and currency chests on that day.

Customers with important branch-related work can therefore use September 27 to complete transactions or submit documents before the proposed strike begins.

SBI has advised customers to plan their banking requirements in advance and use digital and self-service channels wherever possible.