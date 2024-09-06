scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
SC dismisses Sandip Ghosh's plea against CBI probe in financial irregularities case

Feedback

SC dismisses Sandip Ghosh's plea against CBI probe in financial irregularities case

Concerning these allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at Ghosh's residence on Friday. After several hours of anticipation, ED officials accessed the home after Ghosh's wife unlocked the door at their request

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a plea by the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the charges of financial irregularities. 

Concerning these allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at Ghosh's residence on Friday. After several hours of anticipation, ED officials accessed the home after Ghosh's wife unlocked the door at their request. The operation was part of a broader investigation, with the ED targeting 5-6 locations across Kolkata, primarily focusing on Ghosh and associates.

Related Articles

The momentum for the ED's involvement came from a directive issued by the Calcutta High Court, which instructed the CBI to take over the investigation from a Special Investigation Team established by the state government. This decision followed a petition by Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar Hospital, calling for an ED inquiry into the financial misconduct.

Earlier this week, the CBI made headlines with the arrest of Sandip Ghosh alongside three associates, including his security guard Afsar Ali and two hospital vendors, in connection with the ongoing investigation. This scrutiny intensified following accusations of serious wrongdoing at the hospital, which has faced allegations related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor last month. Ghosh held his principal position from February 2021 until September 2023 and was controversially reinstated shortly after being transferred in October of that year. His tenure has been marked by turmoil, culminating in the tragic incident involving the young doctor.

Ghosh is confronting grave allegations, including the illegal sale of unclaimed bodies, trafficking of biomedical waste, and coercing students into paying bribes to pass their examinations. His leadership at RG Kar Medical College has come under significant scrutiny, with the fallout from the recent tragedies at the institution further complicating the hospital's reputation.
 

Published on: Sep 06, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement