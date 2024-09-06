SC dismisses Sandip Ghosh's plea against CBI probe in financial irregularities case

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a plea by the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the charges of financial irregularities.

Concerning these allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at Ghosh's residence on Friday. After several hours of anticipation, ED officials accessed the home after Ghosh's wife unlocked the door at their request. The operation was part of a broader investigation, with the ED targeting 5-6 locations across Kolkata, primarily focusing on Ghosh and associates.

Related Articles

The momentum for the ED's involvement came from a directive issued by the Calcutta High Court, which instructed the CBI to take over the investigation from a Special Investigation Team established by the state government. This decision followed a petition by Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar Hospital, calling for an ED inquiry into the financial misconduct.

Earlier this week, the CBI made headlines with the arrest of Sandip Ghosh alongside three associates, including his security guard Afsar Ali and two hospital vendors, in connection with the ongoing investigation. This scrutiny intensified following accusations of serious wrongdoing at the hospital, which has faced allegations related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor last month. Ghosh held his principal position from February 2021 until September 2023 and was controversially reinstated shortly after being transferred in October of that year. His tenure has been marked by turmoil, culminating in the tragic incident involving the young doctor.

Ghosh is confronting grave allegations, including the illegal sale of unclaimed bodies, trafficking of biomedical waste, and coercing students into paying bribes to pass their examinations. His leadership at RG Kar Medical College has come under significant scrutiny, with the fallout from the recent tragedies at the institution further complicating the hospital's reputation.

