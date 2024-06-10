SC extends AAP's deadline to vacate Delhi office till August 10, calls it 'last opportunity'

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to vacate its party office in Delhi's Rouse Avenue area by August 10. The top court's order came days after the AAP filed an application seeking an extension of the earlier deadline decided by the court to vacate the premises, i.e., June 15.

A vacation bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, took note of the submissions by AAP through senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. AAP has sought the allotment of space for its party office by the Centre, citing its recognition as a national party by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

While announcing the decision to extend the deadline, the Supreme Court said, "Considering facts and circumstances of the case, as the last opportunity, we extend the time granted by earlier order till August 10, 2024 on undertaking by the applicant within week from today before the registry that they will hand over peaceful possession of property."

The Supreme Court previously directed the AAP to vacate its office by June 15, while adding that the plot was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure. Advocate K Parameshwar, appearing for the Delhi High Court, said that they have not got the possession of the space for the last 4 years and building costs are going up every year.

"Every year, our building costs are being escalated. Till August, the court may consider. but not more," the Delhi High Court counsel said. He added, "Whatever politics is between the Centre and them. We have a shortage of 90 courtrooms."

On June 5, the Delhi High Court rejected a plea by the AAP to order the Centre to allow the national party to use a housing unit, presently in the occupation of a Delhi minister, as its office on a temporary basis. Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi HC directed the Centre to consider the AAP's request within 6 weeks, saying the fact that the petitioner is a national party cannot be overlooked.

The court also asked the Union government to take a decision by passing a detailed order as to why even a single housing unit from the general poll cannot be allotted to AAP when other political parties have similar accommodation for this purpose.

(With PTI inputs)