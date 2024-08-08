SC lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain thanks govt for Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, calls it 'well researched'

Modi 3.0 government introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament today. The government is preparing to make significant amendments to the Waqf Board Act. In a big win for the centre, NDA allies Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) backed the Modi government on the bill.

Well-known Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain also offered his support for the bill, calling it "well-researched".

Jain took to social media platform X and wrote, "Very well researched Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has been prepared by the central govt. I thank the government for understanding the issue and bringing legislative changes to it. This bill will solve the issue and stop illegal activities under the garb of waqf."

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde also voiced strong support for the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, emphasising its provisions aimed at enhancing representation for Muslim women within the Waqf governance structure.

The bill, which seeks to reform the current framework of the Waqf Board, has faced considerable opposition, with critics questioning its implications.

Shinde highlighted the pressing issue of over 85,000 pending cases related to the Waqf Board in courts nationwide, asserting that the bill aims to streamline the resolution of these cases and enable better management of Waqf properties.

“The opposition’s stance is primarily driven by a desire to protect their vote banks rather than the welfare of the community,” he stated, accusing dissenting parties of resisting efforts that would facilitate the establishment of schools and hospitals on Waqf lands.