Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Mayawati condemns Centre for 'excessive interest' in religious matters, calls it 'forceful intervention'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Thursday criticized the central and Uttar Pradesh government for their handling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The BSP chief accused them of "forceful interference" in the affairs of mosques, madrasas, and Waqf, which she argued goes against the Constitution.

In a series of posts on X, she expressed concerns about the bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier that day. Mayawati suggested that the bill should be referred to the Standing Committee of the House for more thorough consideration.

Mayawati, writing in Hindi, stated, "The forceful interference of the central and UP governments in the matters of mosques, madrasas, and Waqf, and their excessive interest in religious issues like temples and monasteries, contradicts the Constitution and its secular principles. Is such narrow and selfish politics necessary? The government should focus on fulfilling its national responsibilities."

She further criticized both the Congress and BJP for engaging in politics based on religion and caste, arguing that the focus should now shift to issues such as protecting reservation, and addressing poverty, unemployment, inflation, and social backwardness.

Addressing concerns raised about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Mayawati added, "In light of the doubts, apprehensions, and objections raised regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill presented in Parliament today, it would be appropriate to send this Bill to the Standing Committee of the House for better consideration. The government should not rush through such sensitive matters."

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, as outlined in its statement of objects and reasons, seeks to remove Section 40 of the current law, which pertains to the board's authority to determine whether a property is classified as Waqf property.

The bill proposes a more inclusive composition of the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf boards, ensuring representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims. It also suggests the creation of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis and includes provisions for representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Aghakhanis, and other backward classes within the Muslim community.

Additionally, the bill aims to clearly define 'Waqf' as property dedicated by a person who has practiced Islam for at least five years and holds ownership of that property. It seeks to streamline the process of registering Waqfs through a central portal and database and establishes detailed procedures for property mutation in accordance with revenue laws, ensuring due notice to all concerned parties before recording any property as Waqf property.

The Wakf Act of 1995 was originally enacted to regulate 'Auqaf' (assets donated and notified as Waqf) by a 'wakif' (a person who dedicates a property for religious or charitable purposes under Muslim law). The law was last amended in 2013.