Security breach at Delhi Assembly: Unknown car forces way through main gate, escapes complex

An unknown vehicle breached the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises on Monday by forcing its way through the main gate. Witnesses reported that the vehicle briefly moved inside the assembly complex before exiting and leaving the scene raising concerns about the security measures at the state legislature.

Delhi Police have started a detailed investigation, reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to track the vehicle and identify the driver. Authorities are also examining the assembly’s access points and questioning staff present during the breach.

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“We were standing here, near the grip area above. We saw that a car had already entered inside. So we moved to this side and saw that it was a white Ciaz car. It came directly, broke the gate, and sped away in that direction,” an eyewitness told India Today TV.

Officials are considering stricter monitoring and enhanced security checks to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Assembly authorities are expected to tighten entry points and reassess emergency response procedures following the breach. Officials have not disclosed further details about the vehicle or its occupants as the investigation continues.