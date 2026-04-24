Hindustan Zinc Ltd has announced its Q4FY26 results on Friday. Along with this, the Vedanta group subsidiary announced a dividend payout following its meeting on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Hindustan Zinc dividend 2026 amount, record date

In a fresh stock exchange filing, the zinc and silver mining giant said it is rewarding shareholders with a hefty 550% payout. According to the filing, the board approved the first interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share on face value of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2026-27, amounting to Rs 4648 crore.

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“The record date for the purpose of payment of the first interim dividend, is being fixed as Thursday, April 30, 2026, and the first interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," the company said.

Vedanta to receive Rs 2,821.79 crore

While retail investors will enjoy the windfall, the biggest beneficiary of this hefty Rs 4,648 crore distribution is its parent organisation. Vedanta Ltd, which holds a commanding 2,565,271,353 shares in the firm, is slated to pocket a staggering Rs 2,821.79 crore from this dividend move.

Dividend history

Earlier, the company paid out a prior interim dividend of Rs 10 per share with a record date of June 17, 2025. Before that, the mining major distributed an interim dividend of Rs 19 on August 28, 2024, another Rs 10 on May 15, 2024, and Rs 6 per share back on December 14, 2023.

