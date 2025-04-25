In a forceful response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, security forces on Thursday demolished the house of one of the terrorists believed to be involved in the massacre. The structure was destroyed using improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sending a clear message in the ongoing crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Police sources report that security forces were conducting a search operation in the area when they discovered suspicious items on the premises. Recognising the potential danger, the personnel quickly withdrew to ensure their safety.

Shortly after their evacuation, a massive explosion erupted from the house, causing extensive damage. While the exact cause of the blast has not yet been confirmed, preliminary information indicates that explosive materials were likely present in the structure. A police official noted that it seems some suspicious explosive substance was concealed inside.