'Seeing women can lead to...': Taliban orders blocking of windows overlooking women's spaces

The Taliban's supreme leader has issued a decree prohibiting the construction of windows in residential buildings that offer views into areas where Afghan women typically work or gather, such as courtyards, kitchens, and wells.

The statement, released late Saturday by Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on social media platform X, mandates that new buildings must not include windows through which these areas are visible.

According to the decree, seeing women engage in everyday tasks like cooking, gathering water, or working in courtyards may lead to "obscene acts".

“Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts," the decree said.

To prevent this, municipal authorities and other relevant departments are instructed to monitor construction sites to ensure no windows overlook neighboring homes.

In cases where such windows are already present, property owners are encouraged to build walls or obstruct the view to prevent disturbances to neighbors.

Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, the rights and visibility of women in public spaces have been increasingly restricted, with the United Nations condemning the regime's establishment of "gender apartheid."

The Taliban has imposed a ban on post-primary education for girls and women, restricted their employment, and denied access to parks and other public spaces.

Additionally, a recent law forbids women from singing or reciting poetry in public, enforcing a strict interpretation of Islamic law that encourages them to "veil" both their voices and bodies when outside the home. Some local radio and television stations have even ceased broadcasting female voices.

Despite these measures, the Taliban administration asserts that its interpretation of Islamic law "guarantees" the rights of both Afghan men and women.

(With inputs from AFP)