‘Serving people not everyone’s cup of tea’: Kangana Ranaut on Lok Sabha election 2024

Actress Kangana Ranaut, known for movies such as ‘Queen’ and ‘Manikarnika’, said that she decided to fight the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Mandi seat as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate as there is a “natural alignment” with the party. She said that she does not see herself as a politician but just as a BJP candidate who will serve the people.

In an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak/India Today, Ranaut said "Serving the people is not everyone's cup of tea. Everyone, including me, has dreams. I was in the film industry for 20 years and had a lavish life. I don't see myself as a neta (politician). I am just a BJP candidate out there to serve the people.”

The actress said that she has a natural alignment with BJP, believes in the lessons from Bhagavad Gita, and is a fan of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Kangana Ranaut began her Lok Sabha election campaign in Mandi constituency on March 29 with a roadshow, where she hailed her party, BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their development agenda. A large number of people had gathered to see the four-time National Award winner campaign on the streets.

She said that BJP’s main agenda is development and that no effort will be spared to win the elections.

Ranaut was given the ticket from Mandi on March 24. She had earlier stated in 2022 that she was open to contesting if BJP offered her a ticket.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat is currently being represented by wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh, and mother of Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Pratibha Singh. She won the 2021 Lok Sabha bypolls.

Singh had earlier announced that she would not contest the Lok Sabha elections as the situation was ‘not favourable’ and that the workers were disheartened. However, she rescinded her decision after Ranaut was fielded by BJP.