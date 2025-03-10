Setback for Congress in Maharashtra: Ex-MLA to quit, hints at joining Shinde Sena

Former Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar announced on Monday that he would quit the party, hinting at a move to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. His departure marks another setback for the Maharashtra Congress, which has been struggling with defections and electoral losses.

Speculation about Dhangekar’s exit had been building for months. He won the Kasba assembly bypoll in 2023 but lost to BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol in the Lok Sabha elections. His bid for the Kasba seat in the 2024 assembly elections also ended in defeat against BJP’s Hemant Rasne — whom he had beaten just a year earlier in the bypoll.

Speaking to reporters, Dhangekar confirmed that he would meet Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde later in the evening, after which he would finalise his decision. “It is painful to leave the Congress. Everybody made efforts for me in the elections, but there are sentiments of my supporters and voters that I should take a decision to ensure that (development) works in the constituency (Kasba) take place,” he said.

He revealed that he recently met Shinde and Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant, who invited him to work with them. “Following discussions with my supporters and voters, it was decided that we should work with Shinde, who is known as the representative of the common man. I will be meeting him today and accordingly, a decision will be made,” Dhangekar added.

A Larger Wave of Defections

Dhangekar’s likely switch is the latest in a series of defections that have hit Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), deepening the party’s crisis after its dismal performance in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Last week, Rajan Salvi, a three-time MLA from Ratnagiri’s Rajapur seat, joined Shinde’s faction, followed by another former Konkan MLA and several office-bearers. Rajul Patel, a former corporator and a key leader in Sena (UBT)’s women’s wing, also defected recently.

The exodus signals an internal collapse in Thackeray's camp. Political analysts suggest that beyond electoral losses, the defections reflect a growing trust deficit within the party. Thackeray acknowledged the departures and compared his predicament to Japan’s frequent earthquakes, saying, “They are more surprised when there are no tremors.”

Sena (UBT) claims its leaders are being pressured into switching sides through financial incentives and state agencies. However, internal cracks are also surfacing. Bhaskar Jadhav, the party's lone MLA from Konkan, recently voiced frustration over being sidelined, forcing senior leader Sanjay Raut to promise corrective action.

One Sena (UBT) MLA admitted that accessibility remains a major issue. “The biggest asset of Shinde is his accessibility. On the contrary, it is very difficult to reach Uddhav ji,” he said, warning that if the leadership remains detached, information will continue to be filtered through aides.

Meanwhile, Shinde’s faction has intensified ‘Operation Tiger’—a strategy aimed at absorbing more leaders from Sena (UBT). Political analyst Prakash Akolkar remarked, “Thackeray has nothing to offer for the next five years. Those seeking short-term benefits are joining Shinde’s Sena, and the ones looking for long-term gains are moving to the BJP.”

With key municipal elections, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, on the horizon, Shinde has urged his faction to “give another shock” to Thackeray’s party.

(With inputs from PTI)