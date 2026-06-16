Setback for Ola Electric! Consumer to get full refund for defective S1 X Plus

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission(DCDRC) in Ahmedabad has directed Ola Electric to refund the full cost of the Ola S1 X Plus electric scooter to a consumer after repeated breakdowns and unresolved technical issues. The DCDRC also ordered the company to pay compensation for mental agony and legal expenses.

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The Ahmedabad residents, Swati M. Makhija, Manohar Makhija, and Nitin Makhija, filed the complaint under Section 35 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. After taking a test drive at the Memnagar Experience Centre in January 2024, the family decided to purchase an Ola S1 X Plus after seeing an internet advertisement that listed the scooter for ₹89,999. On January 25, 2024, they accepted delivery after paying ₹1,02,687 for registration and road tax.

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Problems began two days after delivery. On January 27, the complainants reported an unusual rear sound. When the scooter was admitted for repairs, the service centre abraded the brake pads by 30 per cent instead of replacing them. Again, on February 25, the digital system shut down while the scooter was being ridden near the airport.

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After examining the evidence and service records, the bench, comprising In-charge President MH Patel and In-charge Members Dr SR Pandya and BJ Acharya, criticised Ola’s after-sales service and held the manufacturer accountable. The commission held that the company failed to effectively address the consumer’s grievances, amounting to a deficiency in service under consumer protection laws.

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The commission ordered Ola Electric to refund ₹1,05,729, along with 9% annual interest, and directed the company to pay ₹40,000 as compensation for mental agony and ₹10,000 towards litigation expenses. The payment has been ordered within 30 days of the judgment.

The Ahmedabad ruling comes amid a series of consumer disputes involving Ola Electric across India. In recent months, consumer commissions in Thane, Dharwad, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru have also ruled against the company in cases involving defective scooters, warranty disputes and alleged service deficiencies.