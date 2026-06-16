Waiting for the iPhone 18? You’ll have to wait longer as Apple may not launch it this year

Apple’s September launch is one of the biggest tech events of the year, and every iPhone lover looks forward to the next-generation iPhone reveal. 2026 is the year for the iPhone 18 series, but there’s a catch. Apple may skip the launch of the standard iPhone 18 model this year. Reportedly, the company is planning a delayed spring release in 2027. Here’s what we know about Apple’s launch strategy for 2026.

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No iPhone 18 launch this year

According to a Macrumour report, Apple’s supply chain partners, who work on manufacturing iPhone components, highlighted that iPhone 18 may not launch until early 2027. For the standard model, Apple will skip the usual fall launch cycle.

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Therefore, this September, we could only see the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. There are also reports about Apple’s first foldable iPhone model launching during a similar timeline. Supplier remarks now support the previously circulated report about Apple’s shifting its launch timeline.

At a shareholders’ meeting, the chairman of Largan Precision, Lin En-ping, revealed that a major U.S. brand has delayed the launch of a new product to Q1 2027. Due to this reason, brands have also delayed parts orders for late 2026, which is expected to increase Largan’s factory usage in the fourth quarter. However, the chairman did not mention the name of any specific brand; Largan is a key supplier of camera lenses for Apple.

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Must read: Apple’s foldable iPhone design revealed in White colourway ahead of debut

Previously, it was reported that Apple is planning a split launch with two launch windows for iPhones. This plan included the launch of iPhone 18 Pro models and iPhone Fold in September of 2026. On the other hand, the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and the anticipated iPhone Air 2 could launch in March of 2027. This phased approach is said to bring manufacturing efficiency as its product lineup grows to six models and to maintain steady sales year-round.

iPhone 18 launch: What to expect

While the information surrounding the iPhone 18 model is slim, it is suggested that the smartphone may not get major design changes or upgrades compared to the current iPhone 17 model. iPhone 18 may retain the similar 6.3-inch display size, and a dual camera setup. But we can expect upgraded performance with the A20 chip and a 12GB RAM upgrade.