Several schools in Tiruchirappalli receive email bomb threats for second day in a row

Several schools in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, received bomb threats via e-mail on October 4, news agency ANI reported, quoting the Trichy police. The schools were evacuated after the threat. The bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs have arrived at the spot.

A bomb threat email was received by several schools in Trichy on October 3 and an investigation is underway. Eight schools in Tiruchirappalli received bomb threats, prompting the Trichy City Police to dispatch bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs for a thorough search of the premises.

Earlier in the week, a bomb threat letter was received by the station superintendent at Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, as confirmed by North Western Railway CPRO Captain Shashi Kiran. In response, police conducted an extensive inspection of the railway station but found no suspicious materials.

The Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have increased their security checks in and around the station, with RPF inspector Subhas Bishnoi stating that they are on high alert, yet no suspicious items have been discovered so far.