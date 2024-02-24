Sharad Pawar launches new symbol for faction amid NCP split, symbolises people's welfare and upliftment

Sharad Pawar, founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), introduced a new symbol for his faction on Saturday - a 'man blowing turha (traditional trumpet)'. This symbol is said to represent a new campaign dedicated to the welfare of the people and the formation of a government that prioritises their progress.

The unveiling comes in the wake of a party split, with Ajit Pawar partnering with the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Election Commission (EC) has recently recognised Ajit Pawar's faction as the official NCP and has assigned the 'Wall Clock' symbol to it.

The EC has also named Sharad Pawar's group as the 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' and assigned the 'man blowing turha' symbol to it. Sharad Pawar, while unveiling the symbol at the Raigad fort, expressed that the trumpet symbolises hope for those affected by inflation and unemployment.

"To establish a people's government, we need to struggle and hence we have to strengthen the trumpet symbol. It is an inspiration to launch a new struggle for people's welfare and a government which works for their upliftment," he said.

"We are seeking the blessings from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the fort where his coronation was performed, where he spent the last years of his life and where his samadhi is situated," he said.

He urged his party workers to support his efforts in establishing a government that works for the welfare and progress of the common people.

The State NCP chief, Jayant Patil, echoed Pawar’s sentiments, describing the trumpet as a symbol of bravery, victory and inspiration.

Also Read: Finance ministry recognises Akasa Air as 'designated Indian carrier'