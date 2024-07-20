Sharad Pawar says MVA free from rivalry and united ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections 

Maharashtra – Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar faction), declared on Saturday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will maintain a united front as it prepares for the upcoming assembly elections, aiming to present a viable alternative to the people of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar emphasised that the coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), NCP (SP), and Congress, is free from rivalry and one-upmanship. He pointed to the alliance's successful performance in the recent parliamentary elections, where the MVA secured 30 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"Whatever issues come up, we will resolve them amicably. There is no problem with having more expectations and demands," he said.

When questioned about the possibility of members from the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP rejoining his camp, Sharad Pawar noted, "Those who supported our candidates in the Lok Sabha elections are aligned with us, and it is our duty to safeguard their interests."

In response to recent violence during an anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur, Pawar condemned the eviction of residents from near the historical site as unnecessary, highlighting the involvement of the High Court in the matter.

The MVA coalition appears poised to strengthen its position, promising a collective effort as it approaches the critical assembly elections in Maharashtra.