'Influencer ko founder banne ka kida...': Youtuber's ₹1 crore sales in 1 hour stuns Shark Tank judges

Shark Tank India Season 4 returns this Monday with more drama, and sharp exchanges. Its latest promo features YouTuber Gaurav Taneja pitching his whey protein brand, backed by a jaw-dropping achievement — ₹1 crore in sales within an hour, even with a password-protected website.

Shark Aman Gupta couldn’t contain his admiration: “That is a dream for a lot of businesses.” Vineeta Singh echoed the sentiment with a simple but stunned, “Oh my God.”

The exchange turned witty when Taneja quipped, “Shark, aaj kal har founder ko influencer banne ka kida aa gya hai” (These days, every founder seems to have the urge to become an influencer). Vineeta Singh’s retort was sharp: “Aur influencer ko founder banne ka” (And influencers seem to want to become founders).

Taneja’s partner shared the success story of their whey protein venture, leaving the sharks visibly impressed. The duo’s ability to generate ₹1 crore in sales so quickly highlighted the power of influence-driven branding. Aman Gupta praised their accomplishment as something most businesses only dream of.

The promo also teased heated moments between the returning shark Aman Gupta and newcomer Kunal Bahl. Bahl’s bullish investment offers—₹4 crore to close one round and ₹8 crore for another—sparked competition among the sharks. Gupta didn’t hold back, remarking, “This is your first time on Shark Tank,” to which Bahl shot back confidently, “But this isn’t my first time making deals.”

This season highlights talent from smaller towns and bold entrepreneurs with audacious valuations. A ₹250 crore valuation pitch prompted Aman Gupta to exclaim, “Hum pagal hain kya?” (Are we mad?). Another team’s ₹300 crore valuation left the panel equally stunned. Yet, some pitches inspired bidding wars, underscoring the range of entrepreneurial ambition on display.

One standout pitch was for an AI-powered device capable of recording conversations and compiling data about acquaintances. Anupam Mittal, a founding investor in the venture, called the technology “no different than magic.”