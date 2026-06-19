‘She brought bad energy, affected my son...’: South Delhi doctor arrested over house help's murder 

A shocking murder in South Delhi’s upscale Mount Kailash neighbourhood has left residents stunned after a renowned dermatologist was arrested for allegedly killing his long-time domestic worker, claiming she brought “bad energy” into his home and negatively affected his son’s studies.

The accused, identified as Dr Manish Gupta, allegedly attacked 45-year-old Meena Haldar with a cricket bat before stabbing her with a knife on the terrace of his apartment on Thursday morning. Police said Gupta later admitted to the crime during questioning and was arrested shortly after the incident.

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According to police, Gupta had been unhappy with Haldar’s continued employment for some time. During interrogation, he reportedly told police that he wanted her removed from the household but felt frustrated because his family members refused to do so. He allegedly believed that Haldar was responsible for bringing “bad energy” into the house and blamed her for affecting his teenage son’s academic performance.

Attack on the terrace

Police said the incident unfolded after Gupta’s wife, also a doctor, left for work on Thursday morning. Haldar arrived at the residence as part of her routine duties, washed clothes and went to the terrace to dry them. Police allege that Gupta followed her upstairs and launched the attack between 11:15 am and 11:30 am.

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Officials said he first struck her on the head with a cricket bat, causing her to collapse, and then stabbed her multiple times. The blood-soaked weapons were later recovered from the building. The crime came to light when a resident of a neighbouring building spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood on the terrace and alerted the police.

A worker remembered for her dedication

Meena Haldar had reportedly worked with the family for more than a decade, her association stretched beyond 15 years. Family members described her as hardworking and dependable. Her son Robin, who works in Delhi’s Nehru Place area, said his mother spent years supporting the family through her work and was known for her punctuality and commitment.

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The incident has sparked outrage among domestic workers in the area, many of whom gathered outside the residence after news of the murder spread. There were heated exchanges with police as workers sought access to the victim’s body and demanded justice.

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Neighbours struggle to process allegations

The arrest has shocked residents of Mount Kailash, where Gupta was known as a quiet and charitable figure. Neighbours told the media they found it difficult to reconcile the allegations with the doctor they had known for years. Some recalled his donations to temples, gurudwaras and animal welfare causes, describing him as reserved but courteous.