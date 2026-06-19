Amid market crash, Va Tech Wabag shares rise 5%, hit 52-week high; here's why 

Shares of Va Tech Wabag rose 5% to fresh 52-week high in early deals on Friday after the water treatment firm said it won a 'mega' seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) project in Kuwait. Meanwhile, Sensex slipped 745 points to 76,664 and Nifty fell 221 pts to 23,946 today.

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VA Tech Wabag stock rose 5% to a high Rs 1917.90 in the current session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 11,861 crore. Shares of another water supply firm Ion Exchange rose 2% to Rs 377.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5522 crore.

A total of 0.55 lakh shares of VA Tech Wabag changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.40 crore. VA Tech Wabag stock has a one-year beta of 1.32, indicating high volatility during the period. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 1033.95 on January 27, 2026.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of VA Tech Wabag stands at 77.3, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

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VA Tech Wabag shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The project involves the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a 60 MIGD (approximately 272 MLD) Seawater Reverse Osmosis (‘SWRO’) Desalination Plant featuring a state-of-the-art Recarbonation System, scheduled to be completed over a period of 36 months.

The contract includes a five-year Operation & Maintenance period, ensuring long-term reliability and operational excellence. The facility will employ advanced desalination technologies to deliver high quality potable water, thereby addressing Kuwait’s rising water demand and reinforcing the nation’s water security.