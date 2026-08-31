She inspired him to fly, now they work side by side: The Air India journey of two siblings from Manipur

Sureiya was the first in her family to pursue aviation, joining the profession in 2014. She was drawn to the opportunity to travel, meet people from different backgrounds and work in a profession where no two days were the same.

Her younger brother Rohit was watching her journey closely. He grew up hearing stories about her flights, the destinations she visited and the experiences she brought home.

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"She was the first one in our family to dream about a career in aviation," Rohit recalls. He said seeing her become cabin crew and travel to different parts of the world inspired him, adding, "I loved hearing about her experiences, and eventually I decided to follow in her footsteps."

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Rohit eventually joined Air India as cabin crew, following the path his sister had taken years earlier.

From siblings to colleagues

Working for the same airline has given the siblings another connection beyond their family relationship. Their jobs involve long-haul flights, changing rosters, irregular schedules and time away from home, experiences that they can understand without having to explain them to each other.

"Working for the same airline has definitely brought us closer," Sureiya said. She explained that they understand each other’s schedules, long flights and tired days, adding that the job has changed their relationship "from being just siblings to being colleagues."

The two now share work experiences, support each other and sometimes learn from one another, she said.

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Rohit said the shared profession has also made it easier for them to relate to each other’s daily lives. "We understand each other's work and the lifestyle that comes with it," he said, adding that having someone who understands what he is going through without needing an explanation is particularly meaningful.

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When standby duty means sibling time

The siblings do not always operate the same flights, but their schedules occasionally bring them to the same airport. Those moments have become an opportunity to spend time together between duties.

"One thing I really enjoy is when we happen to be on standby at the same airport," Rohit said. They spend time together, catch up and tease each other, he added, saying that "time just flies."

Even when they are working separately, they exchange stories about their flights, discuss challenges and share advice based on their experiences.

The cab ride that became a family joke

One of their favourite Air India memories came during a standby assignment.

Both siblings had been assigned airport standby and were later given the same cab home. Since they live together, the transport system generated the same address for both crew members.

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The driver suspected there had been a mistake and called the transport team to confirm the address.

When the siblings boarded the cab, the driver looked at them and joked, "When did Air India start hiring family packages?" Sureiya recalls. The incident has remained a memorable joke between the two.

Small gestures that feel like home

Their work takes them to different parts of the world, but the siblings say small gestures help them stay connected.

For Rohit, it can be a simple phone call from his sister. He described it as "a simple call asking if I've eaten, how my day was, or just talking about random things."

Even when they are operating flights in different parts of the world, those conversations make him feel at home. "Even when I'm far away on a flight to say Bali, while she maybe operating a flight to Dubai, those small moments make me feel at home," Rohit said.

For Sureiya, the comfort comes when her younger brother is home after she returns from a long trip.

"After a long flight, if he's off duty, he'll cook a simple warm meal for me," she said. "That instantly makes me feel at home."

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A career they now share

Sureiya said she admires Rohit for his positivity, calm nature and dependability. Despite being the elder sibling, she also finds qualities in him that she looks up to.

For Rohit, many of the qualities that first inspired him to consider aviation remain the same ones he admires in his sister.

"As a person, I admire her for being kind, caring and always supportive," he said. He also praised her "confidence, professionalism and the way she carries herself" as cabin crew.

What began with Sureiya entering aviation in 2014 has now become a shared career for the siblings. From their childhood in Imphal to flights connecting destinations around the world, the two are now navigating the demands of the same profession while continuing to find familiar moments together along the way.