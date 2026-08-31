Top stocks in news: HDFC Bank, RIL, Augmont, M&M, LEAP, Auro Pharma, Cipla, NBCC, Clean Max, Ola

Corporate actions today: Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ganesh Housing, Ion Exchange India, Mastek, Orbit Exports and Triveni Engineering & Industries shall trade ex-dividend today.

Augmont Enterprises: The precious metal player is set to make its stock market debut on Monday, August 31, after the company raised a total of Rs 825 crore from its IPO which ran for bidding between August 21-25, selling its shares of Rs 788 apiece with a lot size of 19 equity shares. The IPO was overall subscribed 105.78 times, fetching nearly 55 lakh applications.

Advertisement

Knowledge Realty Trust: Blackstone entities & BREP Asia SG L&T Holding (NQ), BREP Asia SG DRPL Holding (NQ), BREP Asia II Indian Holding Co IV (NQ), and BREP Asia II Indian Holding Co VII (NQ) will sell up to a 25.03 per cent stake in Knowledge Realty Trust through an offer for sale (OFS) on August 31 and September 1. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 108 per unit.

Reliance Industries: Jio Platforms (JPL), the telecom arm subsidiary of India's largest conglomerate, has received the observation letter from the SEBI on the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company is set to launch India's largest primary stake sale.

HDFC Bank: Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the leading lender. He will retire from the services of the bank effective October 26, 2026. The board has decided to fast-track the process for the selection and appointment of successor within time.

Advertisement

Mahindra and Mahindra: The homegrown auto major announced the expansion of its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme across its entire electric-origin SUV portfolio, making it available on the BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e.

Aurobindo Pharma: The USFDA inspected Unit-VI, an API manufacturing facility of the drugmaker's subsidiary Apitoria Pharma, at Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh from August 24 to 28, 2026. It concluded the inspection with three observations, which are procedural in nature.

Cipla: The USFDA has classified the inspection of Unit 3, a manufacturing facility of the pharma player's subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, as Voluntary Action Indicated. The USFDA conducted an inspection of the said facility from July 13 to 17, 2026.

NBCC: The state-run construction player signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NHPC for the execution of NHPC's infrastructure projects across India, including residential blocks, residential and commercial infrastructure, office complexes and allied facilities, at a project management consultancy (PMC) fee of 5.5 per cent.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The renewable energy player's board has approved the execution of a term sheet with Envision Energy India for the procurement of wind turbine generators for the company's wind power projects having an aggregate capacity of 1,550 MW. It proposes to procure 310 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of 5 MW each.

Advertisement

Ashoka Buildcon: The EPC & infra player has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 602.16 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the supply and commissioning of an electromechanical system.

Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group company's subsidiary, Tata Chemicals North America (TCNA), has been declared the successful bidder in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Searles Valley Minerals (SVM), USA, for the acquisition of North American soda ash customer contracts of SVM, representing more than half a million metric tonnes of customer orders through December 2028.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle maker has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to Rs 95.81 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for automobiles and auto components.

Axiscades Technologies: The defence solutions player will acquire up to a 90 per cent stake in Cloud Wave Technologies, a Bengaluru-based company operating in the precision engineering and manufacturing industry, for about Rs 234 crore. It may subsequently acquire the remaining 10 per cent stake.

Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate player announced the launch of a new residential development in Madhavaram, North Chennai, named Prestige Palm Court. The development is spread across 7.98 acres of land in Madhavaram, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,330 crore.

Advertisement

Indraprastha Gas: The gas player has decided to increase the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) across Delhi-NCR by Rs 3.89 per kg, attributing the increase to the re-escalation of the West Asia crisis.

Oil India: The oil company's subsidiary, OIL Green Energy, has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four municipalities of Haryana- Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Ambala for the development of integrated CBG and waste-to-energy projects across the respective clusters. The facilities will have the capacity to scientifically process 5,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day.

Max Estates: The real estate player entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire the entire ownership interest in promoter-owned land-holding companies that together own an approximately 84.71-acre land parcel in West Delhi. The acquisition is structured as a non-cash share-swap transaction, to be discharged entirely through the issue of its own equity shares.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India): The power solutions player has secured a large order for the supply of generator transformers for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India's (NPCIL) Kaiga Units 5 & 6 nuclear power project in Karnataka. The order marks the company's first order in the nuclear power sector and has been received from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures.

Advertisement

Cupid: The company board has given in-principle approval for the establishment of a manufacturing venture in South Africa with a South African partner.

Avantel: The defence company has received a contract worth Rs 117.88 crore from the defence research and development organisation (DRDO) for the development, installation and commissioning of a Ground Segment Hub for voice and data communication.