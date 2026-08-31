HDFC Bank CEO exit: How share price may react to Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision

To recall, HDFC Bank witnessed a series of operational, governance concerns of late, including the Credit Suisse AT1 bond miss-selling issue in Dubai, but action on the involved employees was delayed.

In the past, the MSRDC deposit issue led the HDFC Bank board to penalise Jagdishan, the CFO and Retail Assets head for “business overreach”.

The developments had culminated in the abrupt resignation of Chairman Atanu Chakraborty, citing differences over values and ethics.

"While a subsequent external review did not substantiate the former chairman’s concerns, we believe the cumulative lapses, delayed corrective action and heightened governance scrutiny could have likely led to regulatory discomfort in extending Jagdishan’s term beyond October 2026, paving the way for his resignation as a dignified exit," Nuvama said.

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Ashika Stock Broking said it would not attempt to assess the near-term stock price reaction, but believes the announcement removes uncertainty around the current MD & CEO’s tenure beyond October 2026.

"However, the market is likely to remain in a wait-and-watch mode until the successor is identified, with the profile and track record of the incoming MD & CEO providing greater visibility on the bank’s strategic direction and serving as a crucial factor in strengthening investor confidence," Ashika said.

Nomura said the HDFC Bank stock is down roughly 27 per cent in 2026 aainst Nifty's 8 per cent drop and near a 52-week low. It finds Jagdishan’s decision is incrementally positive as it removes one binary uncertainty.

"However, clarity on the successor could take time, potentially extending into 2027F, in our view. Until then, we believe the leadership overhang remains," it said.

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Following Jagdishan's decision, brokerage targets on the counter stood between Rs 875 to Rs 1,150, with Bernstein and Macquarie suggesting the highest targets.

In a filing to BSE, HDFC Bank said despite persuasion, Jagdishan reiterated his decision to not seek

reappointment. Accordingly, he would retire from the services of the bank upon the close of business hours on October 26, 2026.

"The board deeply apricated his commitment, leadership, contribution to the growth, stability of the bank and his role in successful completion of one of the largest mergers in corporate India. The Board conveyed its best wishes to him in his future endeavors," HDFC Bank said.

Ashika said institutional investors it spoke to highlighted a few issues that HDFC Bank could have addressed. These included the realisation of merger-related benefits, with expected operating synergies yet to be fully visible; the bank’s relatively measured approach to credit growth, as it remained selective in medium- and higher-yielding lending segments; limited contribution from cross-selling across the enlarged franchise to fee income growth; and RoA and earnings growth remaining below the pre-merger trajectory.