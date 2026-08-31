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HDFC Bank CEO exit: How share price may react to Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision

HDFC Bank CEO exit: How share price may react to Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision

HDFCBANK720.30(1.31%)

To recall, HDFC Bank witnessed a series of operational, governance concerns of late, including the Credit Suisse AT1 bond miss-selling issue in Dubai, but action on the involved employees was delayed. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 8:08 AM IST
HDFC Bank CEO exit: How share price may react to Sashidhar Jagdishan's decisionIn the past, the MSRDC deposit issue led the HDFC Bank board to penalise Jagdishan, the CFO and Retail Assets head for “business overreach”.   

HDFC Bank Ltd shares are likely to see some near term weakness after MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision not to seek a another term. A few analysts said they saw it coming especially as a term extension from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would have been difficult amid the recent operational and governance lapses.

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"We expect near-term stock weakness until succession clarity emerges, but retain ‘BUY’ with a target of Rs 875 (1.6 times Sep-28E ABV; from INR1,025), given inexpensive valuation (1.3x Sep-28E ABV) for a strong franchise," Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

To recall, HDFC Bank witnessed a series of operational, governance concerns of late, including the Credit Suisse AT1 bond miss-selling issue in Dubai, but action on the involved employees was delayed.

In the past, the MSRDC deposit issue led the HDFC Bank board to penalise Jagdishan, the CFO and Retail Assets head for “business overreach”.

The developments had culminated in the abrupt resignation of Chairman Atanu Chakraborty, citing differences over values and ethics.

"While a subsequent external review did not substantiate the former chairman’s concerns, we believe the cumulative lapses, delayed corrective action and heightened governance scrutiny could have likely led to regulatory discomfort in extending Jagdishan’s term beyond October 2026, paving the way for his resignation as a dignified exit," Nuvama said.

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Ashika Stock Broking said it would not attempt to assess the near-term stock price reaction, but believes the announcement removes uncertainty around the current MD & CEO’s tenure beyond October 2026.

"However, the market is likely to remain in a wait-and-watch mode until the successor is identified, with the profile and track record of the incoming MD & CEO providing greater visibility on the bank’s strategic direction and serving as a crucial factor in strengthening investor confidence," Ashika said.

Nomura said the HDFC Bank stock is down roughly 27 per cent in 2026 aainst Nifty's 8 per cent drop and near a 52-week low. It finds Jagdishan’s decision is incrementally positive as it removes one binary uncertainty.

"However, clarity on the successor could take time, potentially extending into 2027F, in our view. Until then, we believe the leadership overhang remains," it said.

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Following Jagdishan's decision, brokerage targets on the counter stood between Rs 875 to Rs 1,150, with Bernstein and Macquarie suggesting the highest targets.

In a filing to BSE, HDFC Bank said despite persuasion, Jagdishan reiterated his decision to not seek
reappointment. Accordingly, he would retire from the services of the bank upon the close of business hours on October 26, 2026.

"The board deeply apricated his commitment, leadership, contribution to the growth, stability of the bank and his role in successful completion of one of the largest mergers in corporate India. The Board conveyed its best wishes to him in his future endeavors," HDFC Bank said.

Ashika said institutional investors it spoke to highlighted a few issues that HDFC Bank could have addressed. These included the realisation of merger-related benefits, with expected operating synergies yet to be fully visible; the bank’s relatively measured approach to credit growth, as it remained selective in medium- and higher-yielding lending segments; limited contribution from cross-selling across the enlarged franchise to fee income growth; and RoA and earnings growth remaining below the pre-merger trajectory.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 8:03 AM IST
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