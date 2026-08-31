Tim Cook's Last Day as Apple CEO: From Jobs' heir to Apple's longest-reigning leader

Must read: Apple’s growth under CEO Tim Cook: The journey from $350 billion to $5 trillion

Speaking to staff, Cook said he is healthy, that his energy remains high, and that he plans to stay active at Apple for a long time in his new capacity, with a focus on global relationships and policy engagement.

Tim Cook’s legacy in 15 years

After Jobs, Cook held the fort with exceptional growth across products, services, operations, and revenue targets. He not only introduced new product categories like Apple Watch, AirPods, and Vision Pro, but he also scaled services with platforms like Apple Music, TV+, iCloud+, Fitness+ and Arcade, with revenue reaching a record $109 billion in 2025.

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The company's revenue grew from about $108 billion in 2011 to nearly $400 billion, while market capitalisation rose from roughly $350 billion to around $5 trillion. Therefore, Cook will be leaving behind a legacy he has built strategically.

Must read: How Tim Cook positioned India as the pillar of Apple’s long-term growth beyond the iPhone

However, Ternus will have to face several challenges as CEO, including memory chip shortages, component price hikes, AI pressure, and others, to keep Apple in a steady position.

What will be Cook's next chapter at Apple?

While Tim Cook will step down as Apple CEO, he is not entirely leaving the company. He will transition to the executive Chairman role, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support to incoming CEO John Ternus while helping ensure a smooth leadership transition. Therefore, we may continue to see Cook working behind the scenes, while Ternus makes all the crucial decisions for the company.