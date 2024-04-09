Shehbaz Sharif, Mohammed bin Salman meet in Mecca; Kashmir issue finds mention in Pak-Saudi talks

Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman held an official meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Al-Safa palace in Mecca. In this meeting, the two heads of state talked about the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to address "outstanding" issues, especially Kashmir.

The joint statement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan mentioned that both the leaders discussed regional issues including the Kashmir issue. In this statement, Riyadh repeated the long-held position of New Delhi on the issue of Kashmir.

"The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region," the joint statement read.

But, how did Saudi Arabia reiterate India's position on Kashmir? New Delhi has maintained that the issue of Kashmir is a bilateral one with Islamabad. India has also said that a question of any mediation or intervention by any third party does not arise.

India has told Pakistan at several dialogues and international forums that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and will always" remain an integral part of India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility, and violence.

Saudi Arabia has always kept a balanced approach towards the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. When Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019, Riyadh expressed concern but did not openly condemn India. Saudi Arabia referred to the development as India's internal matter instead.

Moreover, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the worrying situation in Gaza, and urged for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza and, mitigate humanitarian impact.

"They discussed the need for advancing the peace process in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," according to the statement.

(With PTI inputs)