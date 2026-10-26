'Shift rally beyond Nov 10': Delhi traders appeal to Rahul Gandhi, fear Rs 10,000 crore loss in Diwali business

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal requested that the rally be held after November 10. He argued that the timing clashes with the city’s busiest shopping period ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

The traders’ body said the rally could disrupt business for three to four days because of expected traffic diversions, police barricading and restrictions around Ramlila Maidan. It estimated that trade worth up to ₹10,000 crore could be affected.

Earlier Protests Also Hit Business

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the CTI had claimed that demonstrations and traffic restrictions in Connaught Place, India Gate and other parts of central Delhi caused losses of nearly ₹3,000 crore.

The association estimated losses of around ₹2,000 crore during the October 10 protests and another ₹1,000 crore between October 13 and 16, citing road closures, metro disruptions and restrictions in commercial areas.

Markets likely to be hit

The CTI said nearly 20 major wholesale and retail markets lie within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. These include Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli and Bhagirath Palace, all of which see heavy footfall during the festive season.

Traders fear that road closures and curbs on public transport could discourage customers from visiting these markets at a time when retailers and wholesalers depend heavily on Diwali sales.

Advertisement

MUST READ: ‘Some actions may be needed’: Supreme Court says it will intervene if traders are impacted due to CJP protest in CP

The proposed rally falls on the Sunday before Diwali, which traders describe as a crucial sales window. Dhanteras is scheduled for November 6, Diwali for November 8 and Bhai Dooj for November 10.

The CTI said festive buying usually begins about a week before the festivals, with shoppers visiting markets for clothing, electronics, gifts, sweets, decorative items and other purchases.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge indicated that the INDIA bloc could reconsider the rally’s date after the traders raised concerns. He said the matter would be examined.

Rahul Gandhi has also responded to the traders' appeal, saying their concerns had been heard. He, however, suggested that protest will happen as planned. "Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds," he wrote on X.

To every trader in Delhi: We love you and hear you. The Govt shut the metro, sealed our roads and locked down our capital. With a stolen vote nothing is safe - your shop, your savings, your children’s future. Tell Modi to sack accused no. 4, Gyanesh Kumar and the protests will stop in 30 seconds. दिल्ली के हर व्यापारी से: हम आपसे प्यार करते हैं, आपकी बात सुन रहे हैं। मेट्रो सरकार ने बंद की, सड़कें सरकार ने सील की, राजधानी पर ताला सरकार ने लगाया। जब वोट ही चोरी हो जाए, तो कुछ भी सुरक्षित नहीं - न आपकी दुकान, न आपकी बचत, न आपके बच्चों का भविष्य। मोदी जी से कहिए - आरोपी नंबर 4, ज्ञानेश कुमार को हटाएं, 30 सेकंड में आंदोलन रुक जाएगा। Advertisement October 26, 2026

DON'T MISS: Delhi CJP protest: '₹1.5 lakh loss per shop in a day', says Khan Market traders body