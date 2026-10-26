Instagram launches on Apple TV with Reels, longer videos and live shows

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Features and availability

The Instagram app is available through the Apple TV App Store and requires tvOS 26.0 or later. According to the App Store listing, you can discover Reels, watch content from your favourite creators and access longer videos and live shows.

The television experience centres on Reels organised into channels based on your interests, with videos playing automatically. The format also makes it easier for people to watch creator videos together on a television.

To get started, open the App Store on a compatible Apple TV, search for Instagram and select the download option or click here.

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Instagram expands its TV presence beyond Apple TV

Apple TV is the latest addition to Instagram’s television rollout. Meta began testing its TV app on Amazon Fire TV devices in the US in December 2025. Support later expanded to Google TV in February 2026 and Samsung smart TVs in June 2026.

In June, Meta outlined plans to explore longer creator videos, episodic series and live broadcasts for television. The Apple TV listing now includes longer videos and live shows alongside Reels, although the availability of individual features may vary.

The launch follows Instagram’s dedicated iPad app, introduced in September 2025. By extending its video experience to Apple TV, Instagram is giving users more ways to access creator content across devices.