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Instagram launches on Apple TV with Reels, longer videos and live shows

Instagram launches on Apple TV with Reels, longer videos and live shows

The move signals Meta’s growing focus on television-based video viewing, as streaming habits evolve and platforms look for new ways to keep audiences engaged beyond mobile screens.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 4:06 PM IST
Instagram launches on Apple TV with Reels, longer videos and live showsInstagram arrives on Apple TV. (Photo:App store)

Instagram is expanding beyond phones and tablets, giving Apple TV users another way to discover creators, watch videos together and continue viewing content across devices.

Instagram has launched a dedicated app for Apple TV, bringing its video experience to the television screen. The launch gives you another way to explore Instagram content with friends and family, rather than watching clips separately on your smartphones. It also reflects Meta’s broader push to expand Instagram’s video offerings beyond mobile devices. However, the television app does not replicate every feature available on Instagram’s mobile version.

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Features and availability

The Instagram app is available through the Apple TV App Store and requires tvOS 26.0 or later. According to the App Store listing, you can discover Reels, watch content from your favourite creators and access longer videos and live shows.

The television experience centres on Reels organised into channels based on your interests, with videos playing automatically. The format also makes it easier for people to watch creator videos together on a television.

To get started, open the App Store on a compatible Apple TV, search for Instagram and select the download option or click here.

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Instagram expands its TV presence beyond Apple TV

Apple TV is the latest addition to Instagram’s television rollout. Meta began testing its TV app on Amazon Fire TV devices in the US in December 2025. Support later expanded to Google TV in February 2026 and Samsung smart TVs in June 2026.

In June, Meta outlined plans to explore longer creator videos, episodic series and live broadcasts for television. The Apple TV listing now includes longer videos and live shows alongside Reels, although the availability of individual features may vary.

The launch follows Instagram’s dedicated iPad app, introduced in September 2025. By extending its video experience to Apple TV, Instagram is giving users more ways to access creator content across devices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 26, 2026 4:06 PM IST
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