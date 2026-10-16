‘Some actions may be needed’: Supreme Court says it will intervene if traders are impacted due to CJP protest in CP

“Some actions may be needed. Some directions. We know that all small shopkeepers, hawkers and stall owners earn their livelihood during these days,” Chief Justice Kant said, noting the hardship faced by their families.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, representing traders, told the court that protests were causing losses of more than ₹250 crore a day in Connaught Place and sought urgent intervention ahead of Karva Chauth, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath.

MUST READ | 'Businesses don't suffer because of peaceful protests': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Delhi traders' complaints

“If there is a lot of business, and if it becomes unlawful to your clients, we will exercise our powers under constitutional law,” Justice Bagchi said. The court added that it had the jurisdiction to act under public law and compensation provisions.

Advertisement

The New Delhi Traders Association on Thursday appealed to political parties and protesters to hold demonstrations elsewhere. “We respect your right to protest and raise your voice, but CP is not your stage, it is our workplace,” it said.

The association said protests over the previous three weeks had affected sales, disrupted traffic and made it difficult for customers, tourists and workers to access the area. Its appeal came ahead of the CJP gathering called by founder Abhijeet Dipke to express solidarity with arrested party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

DON'T MISS | CJP protest: Select few may be allowed to march at Connaught Place today; over 30,000 police to be deployed

Trade bodies seek protection

Several trade and industry organisations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice Surya Kant and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seeking measures to prevent blockades and forced shutdowns from disrupting markets, industrial areas and major transport routes.

Advertisement

The New Delhi Traders Association urged the government to strengthen legal protections for businesses and ensure customers and workers could reach commercial areas safely.

The Federation of Trade and Industry of India also asked Gandhi to call off protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, warning that demonstrations were creating uncertainty during a crucial trading period.

Other organisations, including the Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal and the Federation of All India Distributors Associations, said prolonged disruptions could severely affect small businesses, daily-wage workers and women entrepreneurs.

MUST READ | Delhi Police tells HC of legal measures ahead of CJP protest as Palika Bazar vendor flags business loss

The representations followed demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which led to extensive barricading, road closures and security deployments in Delhi.

Traders said uninterrupted access to markets was particularly important during the festive season, when sales support businesses, employment and household livelihoods.

