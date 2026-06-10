Shocker for Mamata: Saayoni Ghosh, Yusuf Pathan, Shatrughan Sinha among 19 TMC MPs on rebel list

Mamata Banerjee's troubles within the Trinamool Congress appear to be getting bigger.

Nineteen Lok Sabha MPs, including prominent leaders such as Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh and Shatrughan Sinha, have signed a rebel list as internal dissent spills into Parliament, sources told India Today TV on Wednesday.

The MPs who have allegedly joined the dissident camp include Shatrughan Sinha, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jagdish Chandra Basunia, Khalilur Rahaman, Yusuf Pathan, Abu Taher Khan, Partha Bhowmick, Bapi Haldar, Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy, Mitali Bag, Deepak Adhikari, Kalipada Soren, June Malia, Aroop Chakraborty, Sharmila Sarkar, Asit Kumar Mal, Satabdi Roy and Rachana Banerjee.

Advertisement

The Trinamool Congress currently has 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha, with one vacancy following the death of Basirhat MP Haji Nurul Islam. Sources in the rebel camp claimed the development has reduced the effective strength of party chief Mamata Banerjee's supporters in the House.

According to sources, the dissident MPs do not plan to resign from the party or formally join the BJP immediately. Instead, they are considering functioning as a separate bloc while extending support to the NDA, a strategy aimed at avoiding disqualification under anti-defection provisions.

The TMC MPs who allegedly joined the rebel camp are:

Shatrughan Sinha (Asansol)

Kakoli Ghosh (Barasat)

Jagdish Chandra Basunia (Cooch Behar)

Khali ur Rehman (Jangipur)

Advertisement

Yusuf Pathan (Behrampur)

Abu Tahir Khan (Murshidabad)

Partha Bhumik (Barrackpore)

Bapi Haldar (Mathurapur)

Saayoni Ghosh( Jadavpur)

Mala Roy (Kolkata South)

Mitali Bag (Aarambagh)

Deepak Adhikari (Ghatal)

Kalipada Soren (Jhalgram)

June Malia (Medinipur)

Aroop Chakraborty (Bankura)

Sharmila Sarkar (Vardhaman East)

Asit Kumar Mall (Bolpur)

Satabdi Roy (Birbhum)

Rachana Bannerjee (Hooghly)

The rebel camp is also said to be exploring constitutional provisions under the Tenth Schedule while arguing that it represents a legitimate split within the parliamentary party.

Sources said Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is believed to be leading the dissident faction, plans to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla declaring support for the NDA. She had earlier claimed that at least 20 TMC MPs were prepared to submit a formal letter to the Speaker.

Advertisement

The political drama intensified after reports that a group of rebel MPs met at the Delhi residence of senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday. A photograph circulating on social media purportedly showed Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray along with several MPs linked to the dissident camp.

Party insiders also claimed that around 20 MPs attended an informal gathering at an undisclosed location in New Delhi late on Sunday night, according to PTI.

The parliamentary rebellion comes days after turmoil within the West Bengal Assembly, where 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs reportedly opposed the leadership's decision to appoint veteran leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition and instead backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.

The twin challenges in Parliament and the Assembly have intensified questions over Mamata Banerjee's grip on the party following the TMC's disappointing electoral performance. Amid the escalating crisis, Banerjee adopted what observers described as a more conciliatory tone at the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, where opposition parties discussed their strategy against the BJP.