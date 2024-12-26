‘Should not limit to textbook knowledge’: PM Narendra Modi calls for youth empowerment on Veer Bal Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the crucial role of young people in India's progress and stressed the importance of preparing them for the future by equipping them with skills in emerging fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Speaking at a Veer Bal Diwas event on December 26, Modi highlighted the need for adaptation to rapid changes and challenges across various sectors, underscoring the government’s youth-focused policies.

“We are striving to ensure that our youth don't limit themselves to textbook knowledge. Over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs have been established to inspire innovation among our children. The ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ campaign has been launched to provide young people with practical opportunities in various fields alongside their studies,” the Prime Minister said.

“This era has evolved from machines to machine learning, with AI taking centre stage. We can already see its applications replacing traditional software. It is vital to prepare our youth for these challenges,” he added, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting young talent and nurturing their confidence.

During the Veer Bal Diwas ceremony, Modi paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the Sahibzadas, who chose unwavering courage and faith over submitting to the Mughal Empire’s oppression.

“Over 300 years ago, on December 26, the Sahibzadas, despite their youth, exhibited extraordinary bravery and sacrificed their lives. They resisted all temptations and endured unimaginable torment, proving that for them, the nation’s cause was paramount,” Modi remarked, urging young people to draw inspiration from their legacy.

He emphasised that Veer Bal Diwas offers a timeless lesson. “No matter how difficult the circumstances, the nation’s cause is above all. Every act done for the nation is an act of courage,” he said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Seventeen children from 14 states and Union Territories were honored for their outstanding contributions in areas such as art, culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports, and the environment.

Congratulating the awardees, Modi said, “These children have demonstrated the immense potential of India's youth. On behalf of the nation, I extend my best wishes to all the winners.”

He elaborated on the government’s commitment to empowering the youth through targeted policies, saying, “From startups to science, sports to entrepreneurship, a new wave of transformation is underway. Our policies are focused on strengthening the youth. Whether it's the startup ecosystem, the future of the space economy, or sports and fitness, all our initiatives are youth-centric.”

Modi also launched the ‘Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan,’ a program aimed at improving nutritional outcomes through active community participation. This initiative aligns with the government’s broader goal of ensuring the well-being of every Indian.

The Prime Minister urged young Indians to embrace values such as courage, innovation, and service to drive the nation toward greater unity and progress.