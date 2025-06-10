Shubhanshu Shukla: ‘Touch the sky with glory,’ says IAF ahead of delayed Axiom-4 mission

Axiom Mission 4: India’s Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, along with the Indian Air Force wished luck to Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain, who will be embarking on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS). The Indian Air Force shared a picture of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh talking to Singh virtually ahead of the Axiom-4 mission which has now been delayed due to bad weather.

“As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to embark on Axiom-4 space mission tomorrow, Chief of the Air Staff and all Air Warriors of IAF wish him and the entire crew of Axiom-4 all the best for a safe and successful trip to the International Space Station. This will add a new chapter to the Indian Space Odyssey. Touch the sky with glory!” said Indian Air Force in a post on X.

The Axiom-4 mission has been delayed from June 10 to June 11 due to unfavourable weather conditions at the Kennedy Space Center. The mission has astronauts from India, US, Poland and Hungary.

AXIOM-4 MISSION

The mission marks India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years, the last being Rakesh Sharma's historic journey in 1984. Axiom-4 is supported by ISRO and NASA, with all participants representing national governments.

The Axiom-4 mission, lasting 14 days, will include crew members Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and mission specialists Tigor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland.

During the mission, Shukla will conduct food and nutrition-related experiments developed by ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology, with NASA's support. These experiments are designed to advance space nutrition and develop self-sustaining life support systems crucial for long-duration space travel.

ISRO has outlined seven experiments for Shukla, including five joint studies with NASA's human research programme. These activities focus on India-centric food studies, such as sprouting methi and moong seeds in microgravity, which will be cultivated on Earth over multiple generations.

The Axiom-4 mission's success is anticipated to contribute significantly to ISRO's Gaganyaan mission planned for 2027. ISRO is investing Rs 550 crore in the Axiom-4 mission, highlighting its strategic importance.

