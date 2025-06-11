Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission launch delayed again due to liquid oxygen leak

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission that was scheduled to send a group of astronauts, including Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), has been delayed yet again. It was scheduled to take-off on June 10, but was delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions at the Kennedy Space Center. It has now been delayed due to a liquid oxygen leak.

SpaceX took to social media to announce that the Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 has been deferred so as to allow the SpaceX team ample time to repair the leak. The new date will be announced once the repairs are completed and is also subject to range availability.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also stated: “As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch pad. It is understood that LOX leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during the test. Based on the discussion on this topic by ISRO team with the experts of Axiom and SpaceX it has been decided to correct the leak and carry out necessary validation test before clearing for the launch. Hence the launch of Axiom 04 slated for 11th June 2025 for sending first Indian Gaganyatri to ISS is postponed.”

As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch… — ISRO (@isro) June 11, 2025

The same was confirmed by the International Space Station too.

The Axiom-4 mission marks India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years, the last being Rakesh Sharma's journey in 1984. The mission is supported by ISRO, SpaceX and NASA.

The 14-day mission includes Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and mission specialists Tigor Kapu from Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland. During the mission, Shukla will conduct food and nutrition experiments developed by ISRO and the Department of Biotechnology, with support from NASA. These experiments aim to advance space nutrition and develop self-sustaining life support systems for long-duration space travel.

ISRO has outlined seven experiments for Shukla, including five joint studies with NASA's human research programme. These focus on India-centric food studies, such as sprouting methi and moong seeds in microgravity, which will be cultivated on Earth over multiple generations.