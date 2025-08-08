'Sign the declaration or apologise to nation': ECI's ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi over allegations of electoral fraud

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has hit back at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks targeting the poll body. As per the poll body, Gandhi must either sign a formal declaration affirming his claims or apologise to the nation for making "absurd allegations" against the Commission.

"If Rahul Gandhi believes in his analysis and the allegations he has levelled against the ECI, he should have no problem signing the Declaration," ECI sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

They further stated that refusing to sign the Declaration would suggest that Gandhi himself lacks confidence in his accusations. “If Rahul Gandhi does not sign the declaration, it would mean that he does not believe in his own analysis and resultant conclusions and absurd allegations,” they added.

The ECI source concluded with a clear message: “He has two options—either sign the Declaration or apologise to the nation.”

While the ECI has urged Gandhi to provide concrete evidence to support his claims, the Congress leader remains steadfast in his assertions of electoral fraud.

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding alleged voter rigging.

In a video released, Gandhi accused these entities of conspiring to manipulate elections, a charge both the ECI and BJP have dismissed.

Gandhi has stated that the problem is widespread, naming states like Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

"After that, following the results of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, we felt something was fishy. In 2018, Madhya Pradesh elections were held. We won, but our government was robbed. Elections were held in 2023. I saw during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Terrible anti-incumbency. And we got 65 seats. Impossible. This cannot happen. And then, Maharashtra. For the first time, we got proof in Maharashtra," Gandhi said.

The Election Commission has responded by demanding proof from Gandhi. They have asked him to submit any evidence under oath for verification. Gandhi's response was assertive: "My word is an oath," he fired back, telling the poll body to check its own data.

As part of his accusations, Gandhi highlighted the existence of fake votes in Bangalore Central, with issues such as votes registered without real addresses or multiple entries for the same individual.

Gandhi's allegations extend beyond Bangalore, citing electoral irregularities in Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, and several other states. He described the situation as "treason," further warning, "There will come a time when we will catch you," addressing EC officials.

The BJP has refuted these allegations, labelling them as "bogus" and attributing them to the Congress party's dissatisfaction with recent electoral outcomes.

Gandhi further reminisced about the elections in Uttarakhand, stating, "I remember, we lost the elections in Uttarakhand. Later, I asked the candidate to go where the roadshow was held and see how many votes we got. Thousands of people came. No one voted in the polling booth. This was impossible. This cannot happen."