'Silence only emboldens bully': Beijing envoy hails India-China engine, rips Trump trade move

China’s envoy to India slammed U.S. tariffs on Indian goods as “bullying,” declared Beijing’s solidarity with New Delhi, and called for deeper bilateral cooperation between Asia’s two largest economies.

Speaking in New Delhi, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong condemned recent U.S. trade moves, saying, “The U.S. imposed up to 50% tariffs on India. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully. We will stand with India.” He added, “We welcome all Indian commodities into the Chinese market.”

The ambassador urged stronger China-India ties, stating, “China and India should enhance strategic mutual trust, and avoid mutual suspicion. Both countries are partners, not rivals.”

In a wide-ranging statement, Xu emphasized regional unity over division. “For two neighbouring countries of such size, unity and cooperation are the only way to achieve common development,” he said, adding that the relationship “benefits Asia” and calling the two nations “the double engines of economic growth.”

Xu also highlighted resumed exchanges between the nations. “China has resumed the visit of Indian pilgrims to the sacred mountain and lake, and India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals,” he noted, signaling thawing ties amid past border tensions.

He called the current geopolitical climate “the most profound evolution since World War II,” urging both powers to lead a “multipolar world.” “China and India are important neighbours, major developing countries. Both countries are at the critical stage of national rejuvenation,” he said.

As the U.S. raises trade barriers, China’s public pivot toward India underscores a potential shift in regional alliances, with Xu pressing for dialogue over division.