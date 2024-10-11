Silver lamps, vintage brass Buddha statue: What PM Modi gifted leaders at India-ASEAN Summit

India-ASEAN Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Laos for his two-day visit to attend the summit, gave an assortment of gifts to the leaders of the ASEAN. The list of gifts includes a pair of silver lamps, a silver peacock figurine, a vintage brass Buddha statue, a low-height wooden table from Ladakh, a malachite and camel bone box.

PM Modi gifted the vintage brass Buddha statue with enamel work to Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith, and a Patan patola scarf in a Sadeli box to Naly Sisoulith, the President's spouse. The brass Buddha statue is a masterpiece of South Indian craftsmanship, originating from Tamil Nadu, symbolising the deep-rooted influence of Buddhist philosophy across Asia. The Patan patola scarf gifted to his spouse Naly Sisoulith, was woven by the Salvi family in Patan.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon received a pair of majestic silver lamps adorned with rubies from Maharashtra. The silver lamp pair with Jhalar work and precious stones, is crafted from 92.5 per cent silver. The pair is studded with green and red rubies.

A Kadamwood colour embossed Buddha head was gifted to Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and a malachite and camel bone box featuring a Radha-Krishna theme was gifted to his spouse. The Buddha head is crafted out of high-quality Kadamwood, known for its durability and rich texture. There are detailed engravings on the Buddha head. The stunning box intricately combines malachite and camel bone featuring Radha and Krishna celebrating the divine love and companionship.

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was gifted a low-height wooden table from Ladakh. Traditionally used in Ladakhi homes, these tables are usually painted in vibrant colours of reds, blues, greens, and yellows. Accompanying the table is a hand-painted pot that complements the vibrant colour scheme of the table.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba received an exquisite silver peacock figurine adorned with intricate nakkashi (carving) work, originating from West Bengal, exhibiting the mastery of metal artistry.